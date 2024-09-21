Admitted to a nursing home, already close to death, the mother of the Portuguese author Lídia Jorge asked her daughter to write a book entitled Mercy. It was a request that he had repeated several times since he entered that center, where he would end up dying in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus. This is how this Book of the Week came about. Babeliaa moving and insightful work that continues to win awards: it is the first book in Portuguese to win the French Médicis, adding to the five awards given in the author’s native country.

Critics of Babelia They have also read, and with enthusiasm, new publications such as The occasionsa work by the Barcelona novelist Rubén Lardín, about whom Andrea Toribio writes that “I wish I had not read Rubén Lardín so that I could read Rubén Lardín”. A man under waterby Juan Manuel Gil, Domingo Ródenas de Moya reveals that it is an autofictional proposal with certain doses of irony. The vulnerable, by Sigrid Nunez, represents for Marta Carnicero the conclusion of an unscheduled trilogy around the idea of ​​mutual support. Wary of the glittering lists of best-sellers, Leonardo Padura recognizes that A shop in Chicken Hill, by American James McBride, is indeed a proposal that deserves the million copies that have already been sold. And The Wars of Luke, by Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche, Guillermo Altares says that it is an interesting comic that evokes the fight that broke out between the Star Wars of George Lucas and the Hollywood industry.

Documented, juicy and well told. This is how Jordi Gracia defines, among other adjectives, the long-awaited essay by journalist Raquel Peláez I want to and I can’t. A story of the posh people of Spain, which tells through the years the adventures and vicissitudes of polloperas, fachalecos, cayetanos and other subcategories of the most enjoyable urban tribe. And in The rebel clinic, Adam Schatz provides a biography of the Martinican psychiatrist, intellectual and revolutionary Frantz Fanon that not only serves to delve into his personal character, but also to get closer to the great ideas that drove the course of the second half of the twentieth century.