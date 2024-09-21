Admitted to a nursing home, already close to death, the mother of the Portuguese author Lídia Jorge asked her daughter to write a book entitled Mercy. It was a request that he had repeated several times since he entered that center, where he would end up dying in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus. This is how this Book of the Week came about. Babeliaa moving and insightful work that continues to win awards: it is the first book in Portuguese to win the French Médicis, adding to the five awards given in the author’s native country.
Critics of Babelia They have also read, and with enthusiasm, new publications such as The occasionsa work by the Barcelona novelist Rubén Lardín, about whom Andrea Toribio writes that “I wish I had not read Rubén Lardín so that I could read Rubén Lardín”. A man under waterby Juan Manuel Gil, Domingo Ródenas de Moya reveals that it is an autofictional proposal with certain doses of irony. The vulnerable, by Sigrid Nunez, represents for Marta Carnicero the conclusion of an unscheduled trilogy around the idea of mutual support. Wary of the glittering lists of best-sellers, Leonardo Padura recognizes that A shop in Chicken Hill, by American James McBride, is indeed a proposal that deserves the million copies that have already been sold. And The Wars of Luke, by Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche, Guillermo Altares says that it is an interesting comic that evokes the fight that broke out between the Star Wars of George Lucas and the Hollywood industry.
Documented, juicy and well told. This is how Jordi Gracia defines, among other adjectives, the long-awaited essay by journalist Raquel Peláez I want to and I can’t. A story of the posh people of Spain, which tells through the years the adventures and vicissitudes of polloperas, fachalecos, cayetanos and other subcategories of the most enjoyable urban tribe. And in The rebel clinic, Adam Schatz provides a biography of the Martinican psychiatrist, intellectual and revolutionary Frantz Fanon that not only serves to delve into his personal character, but also to get closer to the great ideas that drove the course of the second half of the twentieth century.
The Portuguese writer recreates her mother’s last days in a nursing home in a novel that has won the Médicis in France and five other awards in Portugal. Review by Tereixa Constenla.
This is an unclassifiable book that reconciles writing and reading, while allowing one to feel sorry for the rich, who were always, at the end and at the beginning, poor and ordinary, as well as parodying the deception of the middle class. Review by Andrea Toribio.
In this autofictional novel, the writer fails to go beyond what we already know about the deceptive nature of memory and the turbulent relationship between reality and fiction. Review by Domingo Ródenas de Moya.
The American author’s latest work closes a literary triptych that the author admits she did not plan around the notions of favor and support. Review by Marta Carnicero.
This best-selling novel, well deserved by its success, looks at harmonious coexistence in a poor town in the United States. Review by Leonardo Padura.
The comic book ‘The Lucas Wars’ tells the story of the creation of ‘Star Wars’ as a fight against the Hollywood industry. Review by Guillermo Altares.
Journalist Raquel Peláez traces a well-documented genealogy of Spanish posh people through direct and indirect testimonies, leading up to their current ultra-nationalist and ultra-Madrid-based form. Review by Jordi Gracia.
Adam Shatz composes a history of the ideas of the second half of the twentieth century through the intellectual legacy and the model of activism embodied by the Martinican. Review by Luz Gómez.
