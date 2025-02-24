

02/24/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





‘The revolt’ did not give the numbers to face ‘El Hormiguero’ with the results of the lottery in between so he chose to handle this issuance at will by jumping the four-year contract (2021-2024) that the public chain And the lottery had, where it was stated that this broadcast should be between 21:45 and 22:30, as ABC has known. In addition, this contract only allowed the delay of the lotteries in justified and extraordinary causes, something that the chain has seemed not to care since on more than one occasion this broadcast occurred at 0.00., As reported by ‘El Confidencial’ and ‘the World ‘and has been able to verify ABC.

Failure to comply with the contract repeatedly made alarms to the lottery and the Treasury, and the general intervention in state lotteries, in the face of breaches, the situations produced as the penalties that could fall on the chain communicated to the public chain. public, and that have finally fallen. The joke has been face to David Broncan Corporation has already paid, after breaching its contract with lotteries and bets of the State.

The public and Broncano chain decided to skip that contract more than twenty times. Although the most serious happened later, when the RTVE corporate director, Marta Torralvo, who for a few days is part of Renfe, communicated the situation in the Management Committee chaired by the then Interim President Concepción Cascajosa on several occasions. In spite of this, the president did not see appropriate to modify anything they were doing so far and authorized to continue delaying the broadcast of the lottery space to accumulate the aforementioned breaches. To this event is added the fact that the corporation is financed with public money. This issue will respond on Tuesday by the president of RTVE, José Pablo López, in the Mixed Commission of Parliamentary Control in Congress.

Although there are more issues in between. RTVE had decided not to appear to the current contest to issue the lottery, since this broadcast could affect the revolt audience. So to shield this broadcast and protect it at all costs, the then president of RTVE, Cascajosa Concepción, decided not to present the corporation. However, according to internal sources of RTVE, both the Treasury and the SEPI held some conversations with the president to encourage the corporation to enter the contest. In return, in the new conditions, lotteries would be more flexible with the broadcast schedule, from 9:30 p.m. to 0.00, so that the broadcast did not affect the revolt.