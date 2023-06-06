“You’re not worth anything”, “you’ve behaved like shit with me”, “I still haven’t treated anyone badly as I know how to do it”, “you don’t know shit about history”, “now I’m threatening you, son of a bitch ”, “She has behaved like a daughter of a bitch after everything I did for you”, “Imbecile”, “Someone like me is not fucked”, “Put the cock down, I don’t answer, once If he shoots, we all drown”, “you are naive and inexperienced…”, “Laura, please, you are playing with professionals”, “you are there for me, son of a bitch, for me!”, “silly”, “of course you owe everything to me, everything!”, “you are a laughingstock in front of everyone”, “idiot”, “stupid”, “you are smaller than you are”, “ You were efficient at the things that occurred to me and now since nothing comes to my mind you are being efficient for an ass, to end the Government”, “Are you using me, son of a bitch? Your world is ending, mine and everyone else’s”, “asshole”, “you son of a bitch can put it up your ass because no one takes that position, except losers like you”.

The previous paragraph is a summary, even incomplete, of a part of the audios of Armando Benedetti sent to Laura Sarabia revealed by the magazine Week. In this thousand-sided plot, the focus is usually placed on illegal wiretapping, polygraphs, briefcases of cash, financing the electoral campaign, even drug addiction. But there is another point that draws attention when listening to almost half an hour of audio between the then Venezuelan ambassador and the chief of staff. It is the way and the words that Benedetti uses to address Sarabia, who until reaching the Government had worked with the politician for seven years as his personal assistant. It is important to note that up to now it is a one-way dialogue, since Sarabia’s responses or audios are not public.

The ambassador and the chief of staff who are the protagonists of the biggest crisis that the Petro government has experienced in these first 10 months are old acquaintances. Hand in hand with Benedetti, Sarabia had his first work experience. They were inseparable for years, although it is difficult to find such different personalities. He, costeño, excessive, explosive and eloquent. She, orderly, the daughter of a military man, fearing God and discreet. Together they joined Petro at his insistence, who predicted an electoral victory that seemed unlikely and from which he did not want to be left out. And together they left the Government on Friday by decision of the president, after an internal war between the two that threatens to take everything away.

In the audios, Benedetti repeatedly claims to feel “mistreated” by Sarabia. She is now no longer boss and subordinate, but he reminds her several times that everything she has is owed to him. To understand that rancor, you have to go back to last June, when Petro won the Colombian presidency at the polls. At that point, the two had earned a place in the heart of the candidate. Benedetti helped him open doors that would never have been opened for a leftist leader with a guerrilla past, while Sarabia meticulously organized his schedule, even during his pregnancy. She had a good time with him, there was camaraderie and great plans for the future. With her he was sure that nothing could go wrong. When it came time to give them a government post, Sarabia stayed by Petro’s side, while Benedetti was appointed ambassador in Caracas. It was not a way to get rid of him, but a way to keep him, but not so close that the court cases that pursued him put the government at risk.

Benedetti took it as an exile and worked from day one to return to Bogotá. In the audios it is seen that he conveys that urgency to Sarabia, shouting, and makes her responsible for him continuing in Venezuela almost a year later. Her pressure on her is unbearable, amid threats and accusations. The guilt of not doing things well, of being responsible for the fact that Petro’s popularity polls have fallen. She reminds him of her inexperience and her ingenuity, he calls her an imbecile, an idiot, she repeats that it was he who led her to power. He comes to call himself “the savior”, to whom she should turn to straighten the course of a government that Benedetti sees on the verge of failure. At times he changes his tone, she seems sad, then she asks him to team up again and that they could succeed together again.

In a statement, Sarabia’s lawyers say that “she will defend herself from the outrageous and humiliating attacks to which she was subjected as a woman long ago by Armando Benedetti.” The note slides that this deal could come from before. “Laura has received enormous pressure that she was unaware of. She must have suffered and suffers a lot, ”the president tweeted, in another form of support.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Benedetti himself, who dined on his audios on the internet one after the other on Sunday, has tried to take away the iron from his words: “I admit that I treated her very badly. Bad is a saying, because I speak badly and that any transcription, of any audio, always sounds bad. But I treated her badly, I admit that I treated her badly. I am too impulsive, I am not justifying, but what she does, she does coldly and deliberately, “he told Week. In her head, she is cold and calculating, disloyal; while he is an impulsive foul-mouthed.

Sarabia, except for that statement, has remained silent since Petro decided to do without the two, unlike Benedetti, who has continued to use his Twitter and the media to escalate the intrigue. This Monday night he published a phrase that could remain in the political history of Colombia: “I have been a fundamental part of the current political project of President Petro. However, not satisfied with what corresponded to me politically, in an act of weakness and sadness I let myself be carried away by rage and drink. It sounds like a withdrawal, but speaking of Benedetti nothing is written.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.