This year’s UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul. As OPPO Global Brand Ambassador in its association with the UEFA Champions League, Kaká will return to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium together with OPPO to celebrate the crowning of a new champion.
As part of this partnership, Kaká has worked with OPPO to create a UEFA Champions League-themed video. The film takes us back to when Kaká witnessed the ‘Miracle in Istanbul’ in 2005 and how it inspired him and his team to win the UEFA Champions League two years later.
Reflecting on the 2005 Champions League final, Milan’s Brazilian superstar Kaká said: “I think something incredible happened that can be explained”. “Miracles don’t just happen, they are done”.
The modest midfielder was referring to Liverpool’s heroic comeback, which overcame a 3-0 half-time deficit to force extra time and win the ensuing penalty shootout. Yet the same amazement could equally apply to a moment of magic Kaká produced during Milan’s first-half thrashing.
Steven Gerrard’s pass was blocked by Andrea Pirlo in the penultimate minute of the first half. Gerrard, trying to win the ball back, charged at Pirlo but Kaká had already seen the Liverpool captain.
Moving the deceptively tall upper half of his body forward, Kaka let the ball sweep over his body, gently drawing it past him with the subtlest of touches.
Not once did Kaka’s gaze drop to the grass. Analyzing the scattered figures in front of him from inside the Milan pitch, Kaká’s second touch has rightly been hailed as one of the greatest assists in Champions League history.
Hernán Crespo, already present on the scoreboard after Milan’s second goal, got between Steve Finnan and Jamie Carragher. He still annoys the last Liverpool centre-back who didn’t cut up Kaka’s pass. The ball had just enough curvature to arch past Carragher’s big toe and the perfect backspin to ensure Crespo’s stride wasn’t interrupted.
Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek strayed off his line to intercept the pass but was caught between the penalty spot and the edge of his box as the ball rolled in front of Crespo. The Argentine produced an instinctive finish worthy of Kaká’s pass, spiking the ball past Dudek with the outside edge of his right boot.
The camera follows Paulo Maldini, the regal Milan captain who opened the scoring on the minute, cradling Crespo’s head in celebration but, just out of shot, Kaká’s role is being recognized by those who could appreciate the prowess of his feet. .
Carlo Ancelotti, football’s highest-paid pragmatist, had somehow found a way to fit three playmakers into the starting XI, which also featured two full-time forwards in a bid to appease the demands of club owner Silvio Berlusconi. .
Pirlo dictated the pace from the base of a diamond midfield with Clarence Seedorf wide to the left. Kaká may have been the youngest player on the pitch that day, just a month after his 23rd birthday, but he was deployed as the team’s main offensive lynchpin.
As most of the Milan team celebrated with the goalscorer, Seedorf and Pirlo engulfed Kaká in a big hug, acknowledging the otherworldly contribution that may have even been beyond their own flamboyant skill.
As Kaka said, “miracles don’t happen, they are done”. Whether it’s Kaká’s highest assist or Liverpool’s impressive comeback, all success is born from each athlete’s perseverance and belief in achieving excellence, regardless of the challenges he or she faces. When professionalism meets passion, miracles can be done.
OPPO, a global smart technology company, is the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League. The company will work closely with UEFA for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture and share the magic of soccer. Its latest OPPO Find N2 Flip, the official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, will also be on display at the OPPO booth at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey.
OPPO’s Brand Proposition: Inspiration Ahead embodies the brand’s determination to encourage and inspire people who are striving for greatness. It demonstrates OPPO’s attitude towards the current state of the world and guides the company to bring real and positive change to people’s lives by providing professional, reliable and cutting-edge products and services. OPPO believes that only experience will help gain confidence and a knowledgeable tech brand will definitely inspire the people ahead.
For more information about OPPO, you can enter this link.
#Anatomy #assist #Kaká #Liverpool
Leave a Reply