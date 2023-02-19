Huge floats, expensive feathers of all colors and sculptural bodies photographed ad nauseam as they pass through the Sambódromo: the parade of the samba schools of Rio de Janeiro is a portentous audiovisual spectacle —a succession of popular operas— and at the same time so just the tip of the iceberg. Not only because it is the culmination of the work of thousands of Brazilians for months, but because it hides behind it a huge community that has samba and Carnival as an inseparable part of its identity. Also this year the Carnival returns to its being on the traditional dates after the ravages of the pandemic.

Members of Portela’s facade committee parade for the crowd during the technical rehearsal, at Marquês de Sapucaí, Rio de Janeiro. Leonardo Carrato

Samba schools arose in Rio in the 20s of the last century. The school is due to Ismael Silva, who founded the pioneer, Deixa Falar (Let’s talk, in Portuguese), to dignify the work of musicians and train “samba teachers.” A contemporary of his, Paulo Benjamin de Oliveira, was one of the founders of Portela in 1923, exactly a century ago. These and other sambistas, mostly black, suffered from multiple fatigues when playing. Paulo da Portela, as he came to be known, rehearsed after leaving work in the center and returning to the suburb of Madureira in the train cars, to avoid police pursuit. He fought to change the image of thugs and hustlers that the sambistas had, imposing good clothing, order and discipline. One hundred years later, his heirs will celebrate that legacy. Portela’s parade at the Sambódromo will be dedicated to reviewing his centenary history.

“We owe a debt to what they did in the past,” comments Nilo Sérgio, director of Portela’s percussion orchestra (the so-called battery) as he distributes drums among the musicians before a rehearsal. One hundred years ago, the instruments were kept by Paulo da Portela in his modest house. Now a kind of large sports hall is preparing to receive thousands of people. It is a Wednesday and there is a threat of strong storms in Rio, but there are only 15 days left for the parade; the people of Portela have come to the headquarters, in the Madureira neighborhood, for the rehearsal reserved for the hard core of the school, its social base.

Nilo Sérgio, prepares for the rehearsal on the school field. Leonardo Carrato

For about three hours, and always in blue and white, the colors of the school, they will sing incessantly the song with which days later they will parade in the Sambódromo. “We won, despite having been marginalized,” says one of the stanzas. In addition to tuning the instruments, the singing must be rehearsed, one of the requirements that will be evaluated by the jury of the great contest in which, during the two great days of Carnival, 27 groups compete in two categories.

Sérgio was one of those enthusiasts when as a child he showed up at the Portela headquarters determined to play an instrument. Self-taught, like most of the percussionists of his generation, for a while he collected glass bottles on the ground to sell them and scratch a few coins with which to pay for the bus ticket to return home after rehearsal. Now, after 18 years in Portela, he is proud to say that he is in charge of “the heart” of the school. He will parade directing 280 musicians, whose percussion not only steals tears and invites you to sambar at a devilish rhythm, but also hides ancestral secrets. “The samba came from Bahia and here in Rio it was modified. Portela was founded near a candomblé terreiro, and in the past the percussionists were the ogãs (priests)”, he comments.

This heritage of African religiosity is common to all schools, but each one has its own characteristics. Portela’s battery, for example, is known for the so-called Oxóssi agueré (the sacred rhythm dedicated to this divinity of the forests and hunting). Through syncretism, Oxóssi is also venerated in Rio as San Sebastián, patron saint of the city and of the Portela battery. To prepare the long-awaited centenary parade, Sérgio says that he thoroughly investigated what the old toques were like. The musicians have been rehearsing since May, in the weeks leading up to Carnival up to five days a week.

It is the final stretch, because the gear starts practically on Ash Wednesday. After a few weeks of rest, from April the schools give the starting signal announcing their entanglement, the subject that they will address in the following carnival. The person most responsible is the carnivalesque, a kind of artistic director of this popular opera. The mastermind of the parade makes a synopsis with his ideas and delivers it to the composers, who will have a few weeks to start writing.

The samba-enredo dispute begins there: hundreds of composers compete for their song to be chosen. The playoffs are held over several weekends at the school headquarters, in lively parties that culminate between September and October, when each group chooses its winning song. Meanwhile, in the warehouses where the floats are built and the costumes are made, an army of blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, painters and seamstresses quickens the pace of work.

The rehearsals of components such as the mestre-sala and porta-bandeira couple also increase in intensity. Its mission is to present the school flag, which in the case of Portela displays its iconic eagle and 22 stars, one for each championship won, the top winner in the history of Carnival. “It is difficult to find a word that defines what we feel when we listen to the anthem and enter the Sapucaí (referring to the sambadrome) with Portela, it goes far beyond Carnival,” explains Marlon Lamar, the school’s mestre-sala.

Marlon Lamar, during the concentration for the technical test of Portela. Leonardo Carrato

‘La Sapucaí’ or often simply ‘La Avenida’ is how the sambistas affectionately refer to the old Marqués de Sapucaí avenue, on which was built in 1984 what those less familiar know as the Sambadrome.

Lamar pairs up with Lucinha Nobre, who is one of the veterans of the Rio carnival, with almost 30 years waving flags. The dance of the two evokes a romantic courtship, but there are unbreakable rules: the flag cannot be rolled up on itself, the two have to turn clockwise and vice versa and exhibit perfect complicity both on their feet and on their shoulders. the look. His dance is one of the requirements that the jury evaluates. The pressure on both is maximum and the rehearsals are up to the task: since January they have rehearsed almost every morning, to get the body used to it. She will wear a costume that can weigh up to 25 kilos, and will turn on herself infinite times throughout the 700 meters that the Sambódromo has.

He confesses that during a time when he had spinal problems, an injection of muscle relaxant was the ally to leave smiling in front of the more than 70,000 spectators. “My whole life is dedicated to Carnival”, she says after the umpteenth rehearsal. After the holidays, she has a busy schedule of giving lectures and workshops on samba that has already taken her from Cape Verde to Japan.

The parade itself is a tremendous but mathematically calculated moment that cannot last more than 70 minutes. Each school must parade with a minimum of 2,500 components and a maximum of 3,200 (the vast majority of ordinary citizens) who have to advance at a good pace and singing at the top of their lungs, which will help them obtain good points in evolution and harmony, two of the categories being evaluated.

Also rated are the front commission (the group of dancers who introduce the theme of the parade with their choreography), the enredo (if the theme is well explained in the parade), the floats, the costumes, the quality of the song and the drum sound.

All the participants sing the plot of Portela, in the fully packed school field during the carnival rehearsal. Leonardo Carrato

The samba schools are a beacon of popular culture in regions that are often poor and violent, where the presence of the State is very scarce. They represent a platform to get out of social exclusion for thousands of young people and a safe space for the faithful of religions of African origin and for the LGTBIQIA+ population in environments where evangelical fundamentalism is gaining ground.

But that popular pull is also a magnet for organized crime. In many cases, the schools have patrons linked to the jogo do bicho, a betting system that is as popular as it is illegal. These chiaroscuro in financing are known to all, but for the authorities it is difficult to undermine such a deep-rooted cultural expression, which also generates thousands of jobs.

In Rio there are more than 70 samba schools, and Carnival, which also has another fundamental leg, the street comparsas or blocos, is decisive for the GDP of the most touristic city in Brazil. According to a study by the city council, this year the parties are expected to inject 4,500 million reais (870 million dollars or 812 million euros), 12.5% ​​more than in the 2020 Carnival, the last before the pandemic.

