Falls: In gang slang, surprising attacks by rivals. Popote: War shout of the Trinitarians, although they also use the words ‘homeland’ and ‘love of homeland’ in their aggressions. ‘Download Patria’: A form of humiliation to the members of this band, consisting of making their gestural greeting (show the thumb, index and medium fingers and the rest collected), but oriented down. These are just some of the terms that a letter from the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office narrates, to which ABC has had access, in which the origin, internal structure, symbols, hierarchy, areas of influence by neighborhoods and colors of This youth criminal organization. At present, it is the most numerous Latin band and competes with the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) as the most violent.

The report refers to a brutal aggression that occurred on January 14 at the Arganzuela Green Wedge Park: fourteen individuals (half are prosecuted in a separate process because they are minors) assaulted three kids who had nothing to do with With the DDP, despite the defendants believed yes, and mutilated two of them. First they received a beating. One suffered huge cuts with a bowling alley in one arm and a hand, trying to defend themselves when they wanted to slaughter it; His friend has a great scar on his face, the jaw and cannot close the entire left eye. Those are some of their sequelae later, although they can tell. They were fourteen young people against two who were also unarmed and were attacked by surprise.

The seven prosecuted in Section 29 of the Provincial Court of Madrid add sentences of 178 years in prison, according to the requests made by the prosecutor, by two murders attempted with the aggravating person belonging to the criminal organization, as established by the Supreme Court and It has been reflected in at least nine previous sentences over the Trinitarians. As of tomorrow, they will leave prison, where they take from their arrests, in June 2023, to be tried. They are between 20 and 24 years old.

The two main are Alias ​​Reyes and Gretty. The first was consisted of 51 identifications in the street and six previous arrests, for robberies with violence, tumultuarium quarrels and injuries, serious threats, illicit possession of weapons and drug trafficking. He was the coordinator or leader of one of the chapters (that of Legazpi-Almendrales), with functions of ‘Second Head and Treasurer’. As for Gretty, second or third head, “which allows you to give mandatory orders”, it had 23 identifications and seven background (the same as the previous one, in addition to fraud, criminal organization and attempted homicide). Each one faces 32 years in jail for each attempted murder, as co -authors.









In the second ranks are the ‘soldiers’ Petete (18 indentations and four arrests); Retro or monkey (29 and 4); Pijito (9 and 2), and JMM (27 and 1). These are distributed a request of 96 years in prison as co -authors by the Prosecutor’s Office. Finally, WPB, 18 years old he alone as the author of the two crimes of murder tried. His belonging to the criminal organization was not proven, something surprising.

Founded in Alcalá Meco

To lay the foundations for what kind of training we are, the prosecutor remembers that the Trinitarians were born based as “a revolutionary movement of liberation due to the invasion of Haitians in Dominican lands, in 1848”. Years later, they resurfaced in the United States prisons and, by the hand of immigration, extended to other countries. In Spain, the band was founded in the prison of Madrid II (Alcalá Meco) in April 2002, and was implemented throughout the region from the summer of 2004. «Its purposes are the occupation of neighborhoods and urban areas to devote themselves to Narcotics and weapons traffic, to the control of patrimonial crimes … », recounts the Public Ministry. Despite its Dominican roots, the Spanish Spanish and multitude of nationalities are now integrated.

In the same way as the pioneers, the Latin Kings and the Ñetas, “they become strong for their number and the use of violence; They have very rudimentary norms, as a doctrinal basis, with the iron control of their members through violence, they carry out drug retail in the controlled territory, as well as the perpetration of robberies with violence that serve as financing to the band ».

Álex, Trinitarian murdered in 2023



ABC





They have a hierarchical and pyramid structure (one of the key elements to be considered a criminal organization), in which “the leader marks guidelines and behaviors and establishes the rituals.” Is the ‘supreme’ or chief of the chapter or choir (territorial subgroup); ‘discipline’ (imposes and decides the sanctions); ‘Treasurer’ (charges gang members, buy the drug, distributes it for sale and controls the accounts); ‘Guerrero’ (organizes and directs the ‘falls’, although it lacks its own autonomy and depends on the ‘supreme’) and the ‘soldiers’ (under the orders of the ‘warrior’, pay the fees and participate in the fights). Most of the latter are ‘probatrias’: they are in the incorporation phase to the band and are usually minors.

In the Community of Madrid, the Trinitarians are distributed in the ‘choirs’ of Torrejón de Ardoz and Alcalá de Henares (Corredor del Henares), Leganés (La Fortuna), Getafe, Parla, Fuenlabrada, Orcasitas, Tetuán, Opañel, Almendrales, City Linear, Vallecas, Villaverde and El Pilar. Although its criminal activity is not limited only to these areas, but has great mobility.

As for their outfit, although they usually go more discreet than before (they carry caes and bracelets), the heads for the head and necklaces of Rosario -type accounts are some of its badges, with the colors of the flag of the Dominican Republic. Blue (sky), red (spilled blood) and white (unity, holiness and peace). They introduce the green of hope and the pride of being a trinitarian. Necklaces can only be played by mothers and usually take them to private meetings, parties and recordings of ‘music’ reggaeton or drill.