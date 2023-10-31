Ea poet, desperate, in her room. From next door comes the clatter of a typewriter on which her partner, a writer, is typing his lines. She goes to him. They argue. She accuses him of living at her expense, intellectually, spiritually, literary. He blocks it. She flees. The next picture: Italy.

Another couple, another house, another room. A poet and her partner, a writer. They fight. He accuses her of living at his expense, plagiarizing his book ideas, and destroying his inspiration. She replies that it is he who is destroying himself. You can hear screams, bangs, clanging. Then the picture changes. We’re in the courtroom. In the dock: the author.

The weekly cinema offering is determined by the distributors. That’s why it’s a coincidence when two films that are similar come together. In the case of Margarethe von Trotta’s “Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert” and Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Case” it is a gift. In both films you can, as is rarely the case, watch the cinema at work on related material, its narrative logic, its aesthetic strategies. One film is based on a true story, the other on a fictional story. One film takes place yesterday, the other in the now. One film received no prize at the Berlinale, where it was shown in competition, while the other won the Palme d’Or in Cannes. One film lacks everything the other has: clarity, urgency, liveliness.

Margarethe von Trotta filmed the love affair between Ingeborg Bachmann and Max Frisch based on the model of a historical building block: here the nervous, delicate, easily flammable poet, there the brash, chubby, self-confident novelist and playwright. And all around them the world of the late fifties and early sixties: men in suits with ties, women in floral dresses. The locations provide atmospheric values: leaden gray at the reading in Frankfurt, bright colors on Italian country roads. They flirt on a bridge in Paris, argue in an apartment in Zurich, cheat on each other in an apartment in Rome – and in the end Ingeborg, who is incurably cheated, ends up in a psychiatric clinic in Berlin.







Margarethe von Trotta has created a framework around this relationship puzzle in which Bachmann travels to Egypt with her admirer Adolf Opel. The images of the desert are overwhelming, they reflect the oneness with the world that the poet longs for. But they don’t change the fact that the core of the film is a pure sandbox game. Even Vicky Krieps and Ronald Zehrfeld, actually a dream cast for the roles of Bachmann and Frisch, can’t change that. He charges like a philistine from Nestroy, she glows with restrained hysteria. They both do their best and yet look so bad it hurts.

Justine Triet’s “Anatomy…” is built solely around Sandra Hülser, who is called Sandra Voyter here. At the beginning you see her joking with a student who wants to interview her. Outside are the peaks of the French Alps. A house in the countryside, an idyll. Then the writer’s son finds his father dead in the snow. From now on, everything we see is in the mode of uncertainty. A year later, the trial begins in which the author is charged with murder. First the student testifies as a witness, then Daniel, the son. Experts are heard who reconstruct the fall from which the father died. But we never find out what actually happened. It remains hidden behind the veil that separates the good courtroom films from the bad.

Instead, we experience the tragedy of love in fragments that fit more and more clearly into the overall picture. Sandra Voyter and her husband Samuel moved from London to the Alps after an accident in which their son lost much of his sight. While he is consumed by guilt, she compensates for her grief with restless productivity and sexual affairs. The domestic dispute, the soundtrack of which is played in court, is also evidence of the failure of Samuel’s literary ambitions, because he could no longer find a publisher for the autofictional project that he wanted to develop from transcripts of the arguments with his wife.

There are other copies. With them the film could visually spell out its entire prehistory. He renounces it. Instead, he reads what has happened and what could have happened in Sandra Hülser’s face. And Hülser holds her face in such suspense that we doubt her innocence until the very end, even though we want to believe it. In doing so, she does the same thing as the director: both give space to our imagination. Margarethe von Trotta, on the other hand, overwhelms her with pictures. That’s why it’s good that both films meet in the cinema. Even if they have nothing to say to each other.