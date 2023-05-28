French is the 3rd woman to win the main prize of the festival; Brazilian Karim Aïnouz competed with the feature “Firebrand”

The film “Anatomie d’une chute” by French director Justine Triet won this Sunday (May 28, 2023) the Palme d’Or of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, held in France. The filmmaker is the 3rd woman to win the main category of the event, according to the newspaper France24. The award is the most important in European cinema and one of the largest in the world.

Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, 57 years old, also competed for the award with his new feature film “Firebrand” and was not awarded. The story is set against the backdrop of the life of Catalina Parr (1543-1547), the last wife of King Henry VIII (1491-1547).

A total of 21 films competed to the Palme d’Or. Read the full list of nominees and their directors below.

“Anatomie d’Une Chute” (Justine Triet);

“Asteroid City” (Wes Anderson);

“Banel and Adama” (Ramata-Toulaye Sy);

“Club Zero” (Jessica Hausner);

“Il Sol dell’Avvenire” (Nanni Moretti);

“Firebrand” (Karim Aïnouz);

“Black Flies” (Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire);

“Kaibutsu” (Kore-Eda Hirokazu);

“Kuolleet Lehdet” (Aki Kaurismaki);

“Kuru Otlar Ustune” (Nuri Bilge Ceylan);

“L’Été Dernier” (Catherine Breillat);

“La Chimera” (Alice Rohrwacher);

“La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” (Tran Anh Húng);

“Le Retour” (Catherine Corsini);

“Les Filles D’Olfa” (Kaouther Ben Hania);

“May December” (Todd Haynes);

“Perfect Days” (Wim Wenders);

Qing Chun (Wang Bing);

“Rapito” (Marco Bellocchio);

“The Old Oak” (Ken Loach); It is

“The Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer);

OTHER AWARDS

The film “The Zone of Interest” by director Jonathan Glazer won the Big prize, the 2nd highest award at the Cannes festival. already the Jury Prize went to “Kuolleet Lehdet” by Aki Kaurismaki.

In addition, the Japanese Kōji Hashimoto won the award for “Best Actor” for her performance in “Perfect Days”, by Wim Wenders, while the Turkish Merve Dizdar won as “Best actress” for “Kuru Otlar Ustune”, directed by filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

