The industrial director of the Rostec aviation cluster, Anatoly Serdyukov, will cease to supervise the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which produces Russian aircraft, and will deal with the problems of import substitution in the Concern of Radioelectronic Technologies (KRET), the United Engine Corporation (UDC) and Russian Helicopters. “. Told about it TASS Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

According to him, the appointment of Sergei Chemezov as chairman of the UAC board of directors will ensure stability in all processes. “Well, as you probably also know that from the functional responsibilities of Anatoly Serdyukov, the management of processes in the UAC today is leaving, he will focus in this difficult time on the problems of organizing import substitution in the KRET concern, UEC and Russian Helicopters,” Borisov said. …

In May 2019, Serdyukov was elected chairman of the board of directors of PJSC UAC. He also holds the positions of Vice President of the Russian Engineering Union and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rostvertol.

From 2007 to 2012, Serdyukov served as Russian Minister of Defense and left the department after a major corruption scandal. At the head of the Ministry of Defense, he initiated the reform of the armed forces, divided into three stages. The first included a reduction in the number in the army (most of it fell on the officer corps), the second – the solution of social issues (increased pay, housing and advanced training of servicemen), the third – in the renewal of weapons and equipment.