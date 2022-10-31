World chess champion Karpov hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute due to a fall

World chess champion Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized in Moscow. This is reported RIA News.

“Karpov was hospitalized on Saturday, he has a fractured femoral neck and a head injury. Previously, he was injured due to a fall, ”a law enforcement source said. The 71-year-old grandmaster was sent to the neurocritical care unit of the Sklifosovsky Institute.

Kirill Zangalis, PR director of the Russian Chess Federation, stressed that the information that had appeared earlier about the beating of Karpov was not true. According to the medical institution, Karpov’s condition is serious.

Anatoly Karpov was the world chess champion from 1975 to 1985. At the moment he is a member of the State Duma.