Türkiye is a country where cats have been having an outstanding role in the population. From the Ottoman era, when the wooden houses and the proliferation of rodents made the feline presence indispensable, to the present, where cities like Istanbul are world famous for their large population of cats Street careful by the community.

Türkiye is also the place of origin of two iconic races in the feline world, the Van Turkish and the Angora. However, there is another less known race: Anatolia’s cat. This feline is, in essence, The Turkish Van Short Hair Variety He is often confused with him. It is a very rare race outside its country of origin, although in 2001 the Feline World Federation (WCF) officially recognized it, promoting efforts for its conservation and parenting inside and outside Turkey.

Extremely sociable and adaptable

Anatolia’s cat, also called Van with short hair, is a cat with a strong and athletic structure, muscular and with long legs that give it great agility. It has a short and dense fur, which clearly differentiates it from the Turkish semi -ringing van. As for its coloration, the most common is the Patron Vancharacterized by a predominantly white mantle with colored spots on the head and tail. However, there are also completely white specimens or with some spots scattered in the body.

In terms of temperament, anatolia cat is an extremely sociable and affectionate animal with all kinds of creatures. Enjoy the human company and tends to form strong ties with whom he takes care of and spends time. He is an active and playful cat, who needs space to run and explore, as well as daily stimulation through games and activities. It adapts well to coexistence with children and other animals.





Experts highlight that one of the most striking particularities is their communication. Unlike other cats that frequently maúllan, the Anatolia cat prefersChirping). In addition, like his relative the Van Turco, Feel a strange fascination with water. It is not uncommon to see an anatolia cat playing with the tap water or getting into the shower with its headline, an unusual feature in most cats.

Due to its rarity and shortage out of Türkiye, it is recommended to contact the aforementioned Feline World Federation (WCF) to expand information, or go directly to Dünya Kedi Konfedeaseyonuthe Feline Association of WCF in Istanbul.

From Animals We remember that the introduction of a cat in the home must be A thoughtful decisionjust as we propose that responsible adoption be valued, going to the collection centers of animated and abandoned animals, where you can find a domestic feline that is compatible with our lifestyle.