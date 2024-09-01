Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 22:13

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) must inspect, starting next Monday, the 2nd, whether all operators have suspended access to the X platform, the former Twitter, as determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The agency informed the STF, this Saturday, 31, that more than 20 thousand providers, both large and small, were notified of the decision.

The blocks began in the early hours of the morning and most Brazilian users are no longer able to access the social network controlled by businessman Elon Musk.

According to Anatel technicians, it is possible that some smaller providers may have difficulty in enabling the blocking for users. However, by the end of this Saturday, the suspension of most accesses had already been confirmed.

Moraes ordered the blocking of the old Twitter account after a series of breaches of court orders by Elon Musk’s company, such as failing to release information about users under investigation and refusing to pay fines imposed by the Judiciary. The latest was failing to appoint a representative in Brazil after Musk announced the closure of the office maintained in the country.

On Friday, the 30th, the president of Anatel, Carlos Manuel Baigorri, stated that blocking websites and IPs is a routine procedure for the agency, but that X is the largest website to be blocked in Brazil.

“This is the biggest (suspension) we will make. We have never had a blocking decision of this magnitude. We came close when in the last elections there was a possibility of blocking Telegram. We were informed of this nature, but the blocking of Telegram was not carried out,” he said.

At the time, the platform ended up giving in and appointed a legal representative in Brazil to receive legal notifications.

Baigorri also stated that the four largest internet providers in the country – Tim, Vivo and Claro – had already been notified on Friday.