The agency works in partnership with the TSE to facilitate the immediate removal of fake news from social media during the election period

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) plans to launch a new system against fake news for the municipal elections in October 2024. The information was released by the agency's president, Carlos Baigorri, to the portal Metropolises.

“Anatel is preparing to quickly comply with the decisions of the Electoral Court, with our inspection team, which is the team that enforces court decisions. We execute decisions. And this, now with the system, will happen as quickly as possible”, he said in an interview published this Tuesday (Feb 27, 2024).

Baigorri referred to recent decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to combat the proliferation of false information on social media. Among them is the obligation to immediately remove URLs that contain information considered irregular, under penalty of R$100,000 per hour to the platforms, starting from the 2nd hour following the notification. The maximum period for removing content during election periods was one hour.

According to the Electoral Court, orders to remove content harmful to the electoral process will no longer be sent by a court official. They will now be communicated via an electronic system, with the aim of accelerating compliance with the blocking of websites that spread fake news during the elections.

The changes are part of an agreement signed in December 2023 between Anatel and the TSE. “The agreement serves precisely to work together, in partnership, with regard to combating misinformation and fake news in electoral processes. Over the last year, we have received several orders and judgments from the Court to remove websites, content and applications that were spreading disinformation and putting the electoral process at risk.”, explained the president of Anatel.

Baigorri participates in the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024, an event on mobile technology held from Monday to Thursday (Feb 26 to 29), in Barcelona, ​​Spain.