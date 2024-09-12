Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/09/2024 – 6:00

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has established that any company that makes more than 10,000 telephone calls per day will be required to use the 0303 prefix, which until now only applied to telemarketing companies.

The measure will come into effect on January 5, 2025, and all companies responsible for large volumes of calls must adopt the prefix, regardless of the reason for the call – those that do not comply will have their calls blocked.

The agency’s justification is to allow consumers to identify the type of call on the phone’s display to decide whether to answer it or not, as it is often an unwanted call.

The rule is contained in an act published by the federal agency on the 4th of this month. One of the differences in the new rule is that it also includes calls originating from cell phones and not just landlines.

The measure establishes that telecommunications companies must monitor and identify those responsible for originating 10,000 or more daily calls. Companies will have 60 days to update their information and include the prefix. Those who do not comply with the deadline will have their service blocked. Once regularization is complete, the agency will monitor the situation on a monthly basis.

The use of 0303 began in 2022 and, since then, more than 3,000 companies that do active telemarketing, characterized by the offer of products and services, have started using the prefix. According to the agency, since the adoption of the measure, the number of unwanted calls has fallen drastically – the use of the prefix has stopped the immense volume of calls originated by companies that used anonymity to contact people, says Anatel.

Alternative

The act published by Anatel provides an alternative for companies that do not want to use the 0303 prefix. It consists of joining the Verified Origin program. Still in testing, the system is capable of identifying unknown calls, displaying on the screen the name and logo of the person who originated the call.

The objective is, among other things, to combat the so-called “0800 scam”, in which criminals pose as fake bank call centers to extort money from victims.

According to Anatel, this functionality has been gradually gaining adoption by companies and manufacturers of cell phones. This is because the devices need to be adapted to include this function.