To reduce the large volume of unwanted telemarketing calls, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) announced that it will expand the use of the 0303 prefix (previously specific to telesales) to all companies that make a large volume of telephone calls.

The new rules will come into effect on January 5, 2025. After that date, companies or organizations that make more than 10,000 calls per day – regardless of the reason – must adopt the prefix.

According to Anatel, the measure aims to balance the rules applied across different sectors, facilitating the agency’s oversight and improving the consumer experience. Companies that do not comply with the new rules will have their calls blocked.

Telecommunications providers will be responsible for monitoring and identifying those responsible for a high volume of calls. Verification of which entities fall under this requirement will be carried out monthly and Anatel will be responsible for supervising the procedure.

A study carried out by the agency identified that the intense volume of calls is generated by few companies, “who use telecommunications networks in a disorderly manner and take advantage of their anonymity to insist on making unwanted calls to consumers”.

“Since not all phone calls made by companies are intended for consumers, Anatel will allow up to 10% of calls made by companies that adopt 0303 to be made using conventional numbering. This applies to calls not intended for consumers, such as calls between branches or with suppliers, in which the use of 0303 numbering is not considered the most appropriate.”the agency reported.

Verified origin

For companies that do not wish to adhere to 0303, Anatel offers the possibility of using verified call origin. Through this type of call, consumers can see on their phone screen, in addition to the number, the identification data of the company that made the call.

“This new feature is already being tested, with companies and mobile phone manufacturers gradually adopting it. With Verified Origin, the consumer is well informed about the qualification and the person responsible for the call to decide on the service”said Anatel.

Since June 2022, the agency has been adopting precautionary measures to reduce the number of these types of calls. These include blocking users and authorizing telecommunications operators to charge for short calls of up to 3 seconds made by these companies, which was not previously permitted.

The measures caused a reduction in the volume of unwanted calls.

In addition, Anatel made available an internet portal, called Which Company Called Mewhere you can check, using the number that originated the call received, which company is calling your landline or mobile phone.

With information from Brazil Agency.