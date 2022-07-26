The agency reported that cities are ready to receive the new technology

THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) informed that it will define next Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) the date of activation of 5G technology in 3 more Brazilian capitals – Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and João Pessoa (ES).

The deliberation was convened by the councilor of the body, Moisés Moreira, and will be made at an extraordinary meeting of Gaispi (Follow-up Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band).

In a note sent to Power 360 on this 2nd (July 25th), the Anatel team stated that the 3 capitals will be able to receive the new technology for “have met the necessary requirements”. Read the full note at the end of this post.

The 1st Brazilian capital to to receive the 5G was Brasília (DF), on July 6th. Even with activation, not all devices are compatible with the new data frequency. On the 6th of July, the Power 360 published the list of which devices support 5G.

The main telephony operators that joined 5G were Claro, Vivo and Tim.

Here is the full text of Anatel’s note sent to Power 360:

“The President of Gaispi, Counselor Moisés Moreira, will convene an extraordinary meeting of the group for this Wednesday, when he will decide on the release of the 3.5 GHz band in three Brazilian capitals, as they meet the necessary requirements: João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.”