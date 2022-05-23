Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) intends to create “areas of attention” for 5G near airports. According to the agency, the measure aims to “provide even greater security” to the coexistence between technology and aircraft equipment. The 5G he must start operating in the capitals in September.

This is because, according to Anatel, the studies carried out showed no risk of interference between 5G and radio altimeters – equipment used in aviation to measure the distance between the aircraft and the ground by means of radio frequency. These devices operate in a frequency range close to that of 5G, which has raised discussions about the risks of interference from the technology.

In public consultation as of this Monday (May 23, 2022), Anatel’s standard determines the pointing direction of 5G antennas. In areas defined by the agency, the antennas can only point towards the horizon line and below.

Attention zones are defined as 2,100 km rectangles measured from the ends of the runway and 910 meters on each side of the runway. The motion for a resolution can be consulted at site from Anatel. The agency will receive contributions until June 30.

Understand

The discussion came to Brazil in the wake of the debate on the risks of interference in the United States, which intensified shortly before the network was implemented in the country. This led to the postponement of the rollout of 5G, which went live on January 19, and the creation of restriction zones at 50 airports.

The airlines claimed that there could be interference with equipment due to the proximity of the band used for 5G in the United States – from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz – and that of radio altimeters.

THE oac (International Civil Aviation Organization) recommends 200 MHz difference between bands, called “guard band”. Therefore, the frequency range between 5G and aircraft systems in the United States would be on the recommended limit.

In Brazil, Anac and Anatel’s assessment is that the guard band is sufficient to minimize the risk of interference. There is a 500 MHz difference between the 5G band in the country – from 3.3 GHz to 3.7 GHz – and that of radio altimeters.

There is still 100 MHz of bandwidth reserved for 5G, but that has not been auctioned. This spectrum band is considered for indoor environments and should not pose a risk of interference.

At the end of December, Embraer even requested support from Anatel to carry out 5G inference tests on the equipment of its aircraft in flight and on the ground. The tests would be carried out at the Gavião Peixoto aerodrome (SP). then how showed The Power 360the company withdrew from the trials.