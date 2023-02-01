Agency will talk with representatives of the sector; studies adopting technology to identify and authenticate companies in calls

THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) intends to reach a “definitive solution” to the problem of abusive telemarketing until the end of the year, said counselor Arthur Coimbra in an interview with journalists this Wednesday (Feb 1, 2023).

According to Anatel’s Superintendent of Control of Obligations, Gustavo Borges, the agency will hold meetings with representatives of the sector in February to discuss proposals.

Anatel is considering adopting the “stir shaken” to identify and authenticate calls. “The stir shaken solution will allow you to see, in addition to the number, which company is calling. In fact, this solution also allows for the reason for the call to come, in addition to identifying the company.”he stated.

Since 2019, the agency has adopted measures to inhibit abusive telemarketing calls – defined as the “massive shot” of links.

Anatel implemented the “do not disturb me” in 2019, then the prefix 0303 for telemarketing calls, in 2021. In June and October 2022, it published precautionary measures against companies that make more than 100,000 calls per day with less than 3 seconds in duration –identified as “robocalls”.

During this period, according to data from the agency, total short calls fell from 4 billion, in the week of June 5 to 11, 2022, to 2.47 billion from January 15 to 21.

“Which company called me”

The agency launched, this Wednesday (Feb 1st), the portal Which Company Called Mewhich allows the user to identify which company a given phone number belongs to.

The creation of the portal was determined in a precautionary measure of October 19, 2022. According to the measure, telecommunications service providers should provide a tool that allows the identification of the legal entity behind the telephone number.

list of offenders

Anatel also made available the list of the 20 companies that made the most short-term calls in the period from October 30 to December 24, 2022. According to the agency, companies made 9.7 billion calls in the 2 months, of which 5, 8 billion are short calls.

The list can be consulted at agency website.