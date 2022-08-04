Calls to collect debts had been excluded from the 0303 prefix, mandatory for telemarketing

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) intends to create a specific number to identify calls for debt collection. The measure follows the example of code 0303 for telemarketing calls.

This Thursday (4.Aug.2022), the Board of Directors determined that the technical areas of the agency propose a prefix for this type of call. Calls for collection and donation requests had been excluded from the mandatory use of 0303.

“We cannot think that because the guy has a debt he deserves to be disturbed. What is actually happening is that even those who do not have debt are disturbed.”said counselor Emmanoel Campelo.

The counselors also expanded the provisions of the precautionary measure published in June to combat abusive telemarketing. The injunction established the blocking of calls lasting less than 3 seconds and made by users who make more than 100,000 calls per day.

Here are the new determinations:

all telecommunications providers must block users;

verification of user-assigned numbers;

operators must send a report identifying the providers that are using unassigned numbers.

Companies will have 30 days to implement the new obligations.

According to Anatel, in the 30 days prior to the injunction, 376 users made more than 100,000 calls in less than 3 seconds in 1 day. In the period of 1 month, they made about 4.2 billion short calls. The volume dropped 55% between the week of publication of the injunction and the 2nd week of July.