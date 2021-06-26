Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) said this Saturday (June 26, 2021), by way of note, who delivered all the documents and provided all the clarifications of the 5G auction to the TCU (Court Union accounts).

Currently, the 5G auction process is under review in court. The rapporteur is Minister Raimundo Carreiro. In May of this year, the minister asked for a review of the studies that estimate the values ​​of planned works for the implementation of 5G technology in Brazil. According to the minister, these constructions add up to a total of R$ 28.4 billion. He claims that there is a lack of elements to justify these values. This was one of the demands requested by the court.

On Thursday (June 24), the president of Anatel, Leonardo Euler de Morais, participated in a meeting with minister Raimundo Carreiro and with the technical area of ​​TCU. He said he requested speed in the analysis of the notice by TCU, but did not say when the auction will take place.

On Friday (June 25), however, during the event of the Feninfra (National Federation of Call Center, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and IT Network Infrastructure), Anatel’s advisor Carlos Baigorri, who was rapporteur of the process at the agency, said that, depending on the changes determined by the TCU, the process may return to public consultation. This would delay the auction to 2022.

“If there are very significant changes in the notice, the possibility of a new public consultation cannot be ruled out”, said the counselor.

Auction date

The 5G auction was scheduled, in January 2021, to take place in the 1st semester. However, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and the president of Anatel started to work with the possibility of holding it in the 2nd semester.

The minister repeatedly states at sector events that all capitals in the country will have the new technology by July 2022. The deadline for implementation “can be tight”, according to the president of Conexis Brasil Digital, the union that represents the telephone companies, Marcos Ferrari, told the power360 in May.

The 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz radio frequency auction is considered by Anatel as the largest radio frequency auction in the history of Brazil. The collection could reach R$ 40 billion, according to the agency. The frequencies that will be auctioned work as “avenues” that carry the 5G signal to consumers.

