The National Telecommunications Agency competition will offer 50 vacancies in 6 different specialties, all at a higher level

A Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) opened registrations this Friday (26 January 2024) for the public competition that will fill 50 vacancies at the institution. The opportunities are intended for the position of specialist in regulation of public telecommunications services, with a starting salary of R$16,400.

Interested parties can submit through the site from Cebraspe (Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Event Promotion), the panel responsible for preparing the evaluations. The registration fee is R$ 130. The objective and discursive tests are scheduled for May 26th. Here's the complete of the competition notice (PDF – 1,003 kB).

Vacancies are available for 6 different specialties, all at a higher level. There is also the prospect of creating a reserve register.

Here is the list of specialties, all available in Brasília: