The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) intends to drastically cut the obligations foreseen in the future public notice for the continuity of the fixed telephony concession, whose contract in force ends in 2025. The concession can be renewed by the current operators – Oi, Vivo, Algar, Sercomtel and Of course – or include other companies. The forecast is that the contracts will be lighter to attract those interested in providing a service that has fallen into disuse, but which still cannot be turned off.

“The intention is for it to be a lighter notice both in terms of coverage and in terms of technology”, says Anatel advisor Artur Coimbra, who is in charge of this process. “We have several challenges. The first is to make the notice attractive and capable of maintaining the continuity of telephony only where it is really necessary.”

COSTS

One of the main ideas is to demand that future concessionaires offer fixed telephony networks only in places where there is no alternative for cell phone communication. If there is mobile network coverage, the operator would not be obliged to provide the service – contrary to what happens today. Over 50% of pay phones are used for an average of one call or less per day. Although they are hardly used by the population, the teles need to spend on maintenance.

“The new concessionaire will provide the fixed telephone service, but it will be able to complete the offer with other services that perform the same function. Let’s consider that satisfactory,” he says. “If the company has a mobile operation or a partnership for this, it would be exempt from serving these regions with fixed telephony networks.”

In practice, this will lower the concession costs, since the obligation to maintain the networks would be restricted to small towns, remote rural areas, indigenous villages and quilombola areas. In turn, mobile coverage is quite advanced in the country. The 4G signal, for example, already reaches 5,507 municipalities, equivalent to 99.8% of the population.

Another proposal under analysis by Anatel is the unification of the concession areas, which were divided into three. Region 1 encompasses most states in the Southeast, Northeast and North; region 2 takes up most of the Midwest and South; and region 3 has only São Paulo, which was left alone due to its greater economic power. “One of the possibilities will be to bring them all together in a single area. As the service is losing users, this would be a way to gain scale and attract more interested parties”, says Coimbra.

He also says that the duration of the concession contract could be reduced. Instead of 25 years, it could be around ten years. This is due to the belief that fixed telephony will hardly exist in the future.

Today there are still 27.3 million fixed telephone lines in service, a number that has been falling. In the last 12 months, 2 million lines were disconnected. “For households, the demand is decreasing. The big customers are still companies and public and private organizations interested in maintaining the service for a certain period of time”, he says, referring, for example, to the police, firefighters and medical emergencies.

INSECURITY

In addition to the challenge of generating economic attractiveness for operators, the notice will have to overcome issues that cause legal uncertainty. This is the case of reversible assets, which should return to the Union after the end of the concession. This includes networks, ducts, towers, antennas, properties that house telephone exchanges, among other assets.

According to Coimbra, these assets could be transferred definitively to the future concessionaire. The problem is that a good part of these assets today are associated with other services adjacent to the current concessionaires, such as mobile telephony and broadband. This analysis is pending a conclusion by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). “Depending on how it will be defined in the TCU, it may impact the modeling of the public notice”, he says. These and other topics will be the subject of a public consultation to be opened by the regulatory agency in the first half of the year.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.