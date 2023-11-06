Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 14:27

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) continues to monitor the restoration of telephone and internet services in 48 municipalities in São Paulo affected by the weekend rains. “In the city of São Paulo, users may face signal instability when using the mobile telephone service due to prolonged power outages that affected the antennas”, says the agency in a note.

According to Anatel, the 48 municipalities have different problems, “ranging from mild partial affectation to total affectation”. “The teams are working to restore the service in the shortest possible time by distributing portable generator sets (GMG), in addition to recovering optical cables broken by falling trees,” he states.

The agency listed the following cities that continue to have problems:

Aluminium, Avaré, Barra do Chapéu, Barão de Antonina, Bauru, Boituva, Biritiba-Mirim, Botucatu, Buri, Caçapava, Cajamar, Campina do Monte Alegre, Capela do Alto, Cotia, Estrela D`Oeste, Guapiara, Indaiatuba, Itapetininga, Itatinga, Itaberá, Itapecerica da Serra, Itararé, Jarinu, Juquitiba, Limeira, Mogi Guaçu, Mogi Mirim, Nova Campina, Nova Odessa, Osasco, Pardinho, Piracicaba, Porto Feliz, Quadra, Ribeirão Branco, Santana de Parnaíba, São Bernardo do Campo , São Caetano do Sul, São Lourenço da Serra, São Roque, Sorocaba, Sumaré, Taboão da Serra, Tatuí, Tietê, Vargem Grande Paulista, Vitória Brasil and São Paulo.