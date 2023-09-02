Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2023 – 22:19

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) inaugurated, this Friday (1st), the Anti-Piracy Laboratory, specialized in analyzing TV Boxes equipment used to capture channels and subscription contents in a clandestine way.

The initiative is part of the Action Plan to Combat the Use of Clandestine Decoders in the Conditional Access Service (SeAC) and is the result of a partnership with the Brazilian Association of Pay Television (ABTA).

In February of this year, around 1.4 million clandestine sets were seized and more than 1.4 thousand addresses were blocked, which illegally enabled pirated TV Boxes to operate. According to Anatel, equipment from nine manufacturers and more than 30 TV Box models also had their operation interrupted

According to the superintendent of Inspection at the agency, Hermano Barros Tercius, the laboratory has the capacity to analyze up to one hundred pirated equipment simultaneously.

Judicial decisions

In addition to the laboratory, Anatel wants to expand partnerships with other agencies for the execution of court orders to block the devices. “Anatel has a complete register of broadband providers in the country. It knows which are the most relevant in terms of connectivity and number of accesses and is in constant contact with telecommunications service providers. This puts the agency in a strategic position to coordinate the execution of blocking decisions, whether administrative or judicial. And this coordination is very necessary in an open environment like the internet, where there are from small connection providers to large technological platforms for commerce and virtual services”, explained the superintendent.