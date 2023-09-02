The system will allow the analysis of equipment that steals the signal from cable TVs, the so-called “gatonet”

A Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações) inaugurated this Friday (September 1, 2023), in Brasília, an anti-piracy laboratory specialized in investigating the operation of TV box equipment. These devices are used to clandestinely capture the signal of pay-TV channels, the popular “gatonet”.

The laboratory is the result of an agreement between Anatel and ABTA (Brazilian Pay-TV Association). It has technological resources to carry out technical analyzes on equipment and illegal means of providing pirated TV. The structure has 12 monitoring screens, has 6 workstations for face-to-face work and can also be accessed remotely.

With the initiative, it will be easier to interrupt the operation of a pirated TV box. The laboratory will be able to analyze, simultaneously, up to 100 pieces of equipment of this type.

“The opening of this laboratory raises our level in the fight against piracy”, said Anatel adviser Moisés Moreira during the event. This is an initiative within the agency’s action plan to combat the use of clandestine TV decoders.

Anatel’s Inspection Superintendent, Hermano Barros Tercius, stated that, since the start of the plan, in February this year, 29 operations have been carried out, which have seized 1.4 million handsets and blocked more than 1,400 addresses that, illegally, enabled the operation of pirated TV boxes.

Thousands of pieces of equipment, from 9 different manufacturers and more than 30 TV Box models, also had their operation blocked.

“Anatel has a complete register of broadband providers in the country. It knows which are the most relevant in terms of connectivity and number of accesses and is in constant contact with telecommunications service providers. This puts the agency in a strategic position to coordinate the execution of blocking decisions, whether administrative or judicial. And this coordination is very necessary in an open environment like the internet, where there are from small connection providers to large technological platforms for commerce and virtual services”said the superintendent.