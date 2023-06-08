Complaints against the telephone operator before Anatel increased by more than 50% from April to June 2022; it is possible to appeal

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) fined TIM in R$ 1.93 million for excessive complaints against the telephone operator at the agency. It is up to appeal.



In 2020, the company signed a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term) in which it committed to reducing the number of mobile service complaints. However, from April to June 2022, there was a 50% increase in the number of complaints, above the average for other operators.

TIM requested that Anatal redid the calculation considering the branch called “Oi Móvel”. The Anatel counselor responsible for the process, Vicente Aquino, denied the request.



The agreement signed in 2020 established a fine of BRL 43,766.52 per day in case of non-compliance. Unanimously, Anatel’s board approved the application of the sanction of BRL 1,935,483.03.