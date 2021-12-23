The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported on this Monday (23) which found malicious programs (called in the technical jargon of malware) on devices that provide pay TV channels (set top boxes, in the English term) not approved by the agency.

Malware is code that infiltrates a computer system without permission and performs harmful procedures to the invaded software. They can, for example, allow a third party to improperly access data from the device and the activities carried out on it, such as passwords and transactions.

A team of Anatel technicians analyzed the equipment and detected the presence of these malicious programs. According to the agency, they can allow criminals to access sensitive information from users of the service and also from other devices that are connected to the same private network.

Also according to those responsible for the study, the malware allowed the carrying out of denial of service attacks (DoS, in technical jargon) that opened space to harm not only the devices, but also telecommunications networks in case of a coordinated initiative in several devices.

“Thus, studies carried out found that non-approved TV Boxes devices, in addition to violating content protected by copyright, also contain vulnerabilities that compromise the security and protection of user data”, concludes the technical report.

The survey was carried out by Anatel in partnership with technicians from the National Cinema Agency (Ancine) and the Brazilian Pay TV Association (ABTA). Equipment purchased in popular businesses that were not approved by Anatel were examined.

Approval is a procedure carried out by Anatel to certify the compliance of telecommunications equipment with the parameters defined in Brazil. For example, cell phones, batteries and other hardware used in the provision of telecommunications services are approved.

Approval is a mandatory step for the sale of these types of devices in Brazil. The agency provides a system on its website where it is possible consult approved devices. The dashboard allows you to search by manufacturer, model and other categories. Approval is also registered on the devices through an Anatel seal.

