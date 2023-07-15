Measure aims to contain dissemination of equipment aimed at piracy; Compulsory starts from September 11

A Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações) has expanded the technical requirements for certification of Smart TV Box, a device with an operating system that connects the TV to a signal source to access content in digital format.

According to the agency, the new requirements, mandatory as of September 11, aim to contain the spread of “equipment aimed at piracy of audiovisual works and that put the security of users and telecommunications networks at risk”.

With the expansion of the requirements for certification of this equipment, the verification of the presence of functionalities that allow the violation of copyright of audiovisual works will be incorporated into the conformity assessment process.

“Cybersecurity vulnerability has been identified due to the presence of undocumented gateway that can be used for cyberattacks such as: invasion of user’s local network, theft of personal information and denial of service attack”informs Anatel.

Among the checks that will be carried out by the equipment is to check the existence of software or application by default on the product that is in the equipment list or software irregular.

It will also be verified if the equipment is provided with facilities for changing the characteristics of its operating system – or if the equipment allows the installation of unverified third-party applications in an official store.

Finally, it will be verified whether there is –in the manufacturer’s or its national representative’s internet pages, in the product manual or in any other documentation relating to the equipment– information or instructions on using, updating or installing software or applications intended for illicit access to audiovisual content.

With information from Brazil Agency.