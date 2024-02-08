Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2024 – 17:08

The Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved this Thursday, 8th, Winity's renunciation of the license in the 700 megahertz (MHz) band, acquired in the auction of the fifth generation of mobile telephony (5G), in 2021. The rapporteur of the matter, counselor Vicente de Aquino Neto, said that despite the likely losses, Anatel's decision reinforces legal security for the sector.

Now, the Agency will have to evaluate the paths for exploring the strip. The rapporteur said that, firstly, it will be necessary to evaluate the holding of a new auction. “We also consider making the same band viable for the provision of services through authorization for secondary use”, indicated Aquino Neto.

Winity announced its resignation at the end of December last year. According to the company, Anatel's decisions on commercial infrastructure sharing agreements, which were part of the intended business model, made operations unfeasible. The 700 MHz frequency was purchased by Winity for R$1.4 billion.

One of the predictions was that the company would cover 55 thousand kilometers of highways and 625 remote locations that do not have a cellular network.

The superintendent of the Obligations Control Superintendency (SCO), Gustavo Borges, stated this Monday, 5th, that the targets were not met and that there is no second company that can assume this responsibility. “In fact, we will have to hold a new auction for this track,” he said.

In a meeting on Monday, the 5th, the members of Anatel's Advisory Council approved a letter sent to the Board of Directors asking for sensitivity regarding the impacts of the resignation.

For them, Winity's decision could result in a delay of up to two years for the goals set out in the contract, requiring a new auction.