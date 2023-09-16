Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 22:10

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) decided this Friday, the 15th, that Claro, TIM and Vivo will be able to offer roaming services with exclusivity clauses in Wholesale Product Reference Offers (Orpas).

The Orpas are part of the remedies defined by the regulatory agency as compensation for the approval of the purchase and slicing of Oi’s mobile networks between them. These offers ensure that other operators, such as new entrants in the sector, can have access to services, including 5G.

The decision to allow exclusivity in Orpas contracts was taken today by the board of directors when analyzing appeals presented by Telcomp, Telecall and Datora questioning the terms of the offers launched by the trio of operators last year.

The proposal to allow exclusivity on roaming was presented by advisor Alexandre Freire. In his assessment, the measure helps to encourage the construction of infrastructure and allow planning for network traffic. The measure was welcomed by the other councilors.

The president of Anatel, Carlos Baigorri, said the proposal is reasonable as it provides balance to the sector. “In 2G, 3G and 4G, exclusivity is not allowed because they are networks that have already become a commodity. In 5G there is an effort by each company to seek differentiation”, explained Baigorri, in a press interview after the meeting.

As decided today, offers must be adjusted by Claro, TIM and Vivo within 15 days. Furthermore, the validity of Orpas was extended from the end of 2023 to the end of 2026.