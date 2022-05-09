We have now reached the end of what has been a truly sensational crowdfunding campaign. Anastyrthe new board game by brand Mythic Gamescame to the conclusion of his Kickstarter, bringing home not only a lot of approval from the public, but also a respectable sum.

In fact, starting from an initial goal of around € 185,000, the authors managed to raise a figure beyond that € 1,079,000, exceeding all expectations of the team. Which has been able to reward its fans with one long series of stretch goals additional (topic that we have explored better in another article).

Evidently the charm of the world setting of Alboraan it must not have gone unnoticed. The wild lands that host the continuous and bloody wars between humans, dinosaurs, various tribes and dragons have managed to definitely capture the attention of the general public.

This is also thanks above all to the enormous work and commitment that the authors have put into creating the background of all the places and creatures that inhabit them. In addition of course to the main story of the Queen of Dragonsfull of details and precautions that have improved its attractiveness and immersion.

The team of Anastyr he also wanted to thank all those who supported the project with a last post on page Kickstarter of the game, in which they are not only extremely proud of the result, but have also decided to add the last stretch goal to the prizes which had not been reached by a hair.

In fact, despite the last planned goal, that of € 1,100,000 was not actually obtained, the authors still wanted to insert it as a thank you for all the support received from the fans. There Bird alternative miniature with the helmet she was then added to the game box.

In short, a huge milestone achieved by the Mythic Games game that continues over time to produce noteworthy projects appreciated by various players around the world. And you have pre-bought it or you will buy it Anastyr?