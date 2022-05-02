RPGs always try to deepen the game mechanics to give ample space to customization, often getting lost in millions of small rules; on the other hand, sometimes there are RPG games that only have the stamp printed on them, given the few available actions. Then there are also games like Anastyrcapable of being easy to learn, fast to play and with the right depth able to offer a long-lived and multi-session adventure, but also playable as a one shot.

But what is it Anastyr? The game is a 1- to 4-player cooperative that places heroes grappling with hordes of enemies, with the sole task of stop the Queen of Dragons. The title creates a setting medieval fantasy in all respects, based heavily on the standard classes of the genre. The inspiration for this game comes from a specific style of video game, the beat ’em up, where in titles like The Golden Ax you moved in scenarios that ran horizontally, in order to get to the bottom and complete the mission.

With an eye to mechanics very close to video game combos, Anastyr allows you to play both a scenario in a loose and standalone way, and to undertake the complete campaign of the game, with a predilection for low-fantasy, without many magic and with only the healthy and old “lead hands”.

The Artistic Style

The game comes to life thanks to the designs of Paolo Parente, an artist who sees in Anastyr his 2D forms come to life on fantastic miniatures. If the characters and enemies are of quality, the beasts (which you can tame over the course of the game) are even better. The game also offers the possibility of attaching your miniature astride a beast, thanks to small magnets which then hold everything firmly.

Lovers of classic fantasy will find in Anastyr bread for their teeth: every trait and every detail recalls the classic mythology of the genre, with an emphasis on the more physical classes, in order to offer very few magic, and therefore a less dispersive setting. and more focused on the fighting going on.

The game

Anastyr allows you to play up to 4 players, each of whom can perform various actions during their turn (maximum 3, and always different). Moving and attacking will be a combination accepted as a single action, which can be combined with others, such as preparing your own combo, playing a card from your hand or trying to tame a beast (which in turn will require a cost per turn, but which will grant you other actions and abilities).

The combo mechanics can be exploited through theuse of cards: these will in fact have a symbol (of three) which, placed under your game board, will allow you to prepare the combo (so that you can use it whenever you want, as a free action). For the rest, the game uses a turn-based system that allows you to manage both allies and enemies, and even in that case you need to take advantage of various tactics in order to achieve the best result.

To make everything even more complex, the playing field will take care of it, which will not only be divided into boxes that could make your life difficult, but which will take advantage of the scrolling system of the classics beat ’em up in a brilliant way: the game map will be divided into two zones, east and west, and the players will always start from the left. Advancing and passing the middle of the map, this will scroll freeing – only if there will no longer be any fighter on the previous tile – the previous area and positioning itself (perhaps upside down) in the east part, so as to scroll the game map while the various characters advance. . Even the adventures will be managed with this method, since each mission will have several main quests (mandatory to be completed) e secondary.

As we have seen, each personage will be able to rely on various techniques, be they combos to prepare or cards to play: to help in the event of bad cards in hand, the statistical values ​​of the character will take care of it, which are divided into 5: force And defencefor physical attacks, art (which will probably depict the more technical part) which will act as attack and defense at the same time, and finally movement And size (since while you are on top of beasts, you will have a different size).

A light approach to RPG board games

Anastyr proposes a decidedly fast approach to the game: like the old ones beat ’em upeven this board game manages to launch immediately, with a few rules to learn and one almost instant freedom. In the test we did not find difficulties of any kind, with heroes dying or otherwise, but probably, a final balance will be able to make Anastyr’s experience difficult at the right point. The Mythic Games game manages to enter the minds of the players quickly at the expense of the difficulty, which does not even occur in the management of the characters, very linear to use and with not too many different actions.

As you progress through the game, you can certainly – at least in the campaign mode – differentiate and deepen, perhaps finding legendary beasts to ride and interesting tactics to exploit with more heroes. Finally, the fun remains Furyunique ability of the character that you can use after accumulating enough fury tokens, so as to detonate a disruptive attack (or a devastating technique): it is in a nutshell a sort of special attack, which just like video games will not be rare to carry out , and that every time will be of great impact.

We can’t wait to discover the campaign for good Anastyr: for now we have focused on a sort of preview, which certainly confirms the interest of the developers to propose a dynamic and fast game, deep enough in the mechanics but not too difficult to learn. If you are interested, we leave you the regulation in English. For the rest, we invite you to discover the Kickstarter campaign of great success, which to date has 575,000 euros (out of 190,000) and 3,752 supporters, with still 4 days before the end comes. We also give you an appointment tomorrow with our videos on YouTube and Instagram with the Unboxing of the game (prototype).