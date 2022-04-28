The expansion The All-Mother’s Secret is one of the add-ons of Anastyrthe new project by Mythic Games now online at Kickstarter.

The All-Mother’s Secret introduces the location of Primordial Junglesthe densest forests of Alboran. According to the legend, the jungle was born directly from the tears that the All-Mother he poured out on his people at the very moment they were slain by dragons. It is a dense and intricate forest, almost impenetrable, which hides lethal creatures such as saber-toothed tigers and enormous carnivorous weeping.

The effects of this location are reflected in the gameplay of the game mainly through two new symbols: the Mutilator and the Black Lotus.

The Mutilator is a huge carnivorous plant that uses its roots to grab prey and drag them towards its jaws. The mouth is large enough to swallow and digest prey the size of a man. During the game, event cards will cause the roots of the to sprout from the ground and move mutilator, which will trap anyone in their space and drag them towards the plant’s jaws. Only by discarding a Tech card with a green gem can the character free himself.

The Black Lotus is a rare flower with extraordinary properties, coveted by all healers of Alboraan. A hero in the space of Black Lotus can spend a card with a green gem to collect its leaves, obtaining a token that can be used to craft various special cards with powerful effects, such as the Black Lotus powder that terrifies enemies.

The event cards of the Primordial Jungles they have different effects, related to the various enemies and the types of terrain present in this region.

The expansion All-Mother’s Secret it can be purchased by selecting it as an optional buy at the time of the pledge of Anastyrat a cost of $ 55. All-Mother’s Secret includes rulebook, 37 miniatures, two new heroes and two new mounts, as well as numerous cards, tiles, tokens and standees.