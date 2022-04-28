In the section “updates”Which is located within the fortunate countryside Kickstarter launched by Mythic Games from Anastyryou can find a sort of interesting developer diary that explains some gameplay dynamics about the Boss fight of the title. In a title like Anastyr, the part concerning the various boss fights is certainly important, also because every player expects to be faced with challenges that are complicated and very exciting to say the least.

When you approach titles of this genre, the challenge with the various bosses of the overcome scenarios must be the apex of the challenge and represent the highlights of the game, those moments that can change the game experience considerably for everyone. the players. According to what was reported by the developers, the Bosses of Alboraan will be able to challenge the players in an excellent way like never before. In this article, we want to go deeper into the dynamics of the boss fight in Anastyr.

Activation of bosses

As we have anticipated, the bosses are a great challenge for the Companions of the Heroes of the Spear, who will have to defeat them all to get to the strongest enemy, the fearsome Queen of Dragons. Whenever your company comes in front of a boss, it means that he will have taken important steps along his path and will therefore have to prepare for the worst before he can catch his breath again.

Each Boss has two profiles, literally “invulnerable” form and “vulnerable” form. Obviously the two forms are represented on one side of the Enemy Card (front, back).

The two forms alternate thanks to the Heroes actions, which from time to time will determine the “state” of your fearsome enemy. What makes bosses even more dangerous than “simple” enemies is that each of them has 3 Activation cards, which are used up to a maximum of three times during a single shift. Each Activation card indicates the action that the boss will perform, obviously written on the Enemy Card. It will be enough to refer to the symbol it possesses, and which you will find next to the name of the action that it activates. As you can easily guess a boss in his invulnerable form cannot lose hit points (otherwise what is invulnerability?), However i designers have entered the concept of the Furywhich can neutralize the boss and make him vulnerable.

Each hero adjacent to the boss can unleash their fury, which will stun the enemy and may even temporarily deactivate one of their Activation cards. Obviously it is not said that the hero’s Fury can be spent only when the invulnerable form of the enemy is faced, but it can also be used during the vulnerable form, taking advantage of other synergies and actions. The best thing is that during the various fights, the players will be able to use their positions, their strategies to be able to stop the devastating attacks in time, completing their mission, the most inexperienced companies in this type of dynamics. they will only succumb to enemy blows.

Weaken a Boss

Each Anastyr boss will always spawn in its worst form, the invulnerable one and will have the unique, bonus and special Skill tile available. Obviously when the boss is in invulnerable form these skills are much more difficult and dangerous to deal with. The funny thing is that the unique ability, as specified by the name, is exclusive to the boss or mini boss in question, while the other two tiles will be random, chosen according to the level of difficulty of the game. This feature certainly increases the degree of replayability of the title, also offering an increasingly satisfying level of challenge.

When fighting a boss, one skill tile of each type is placed on the boss board with a token Weak Point placed face down under each tile. Like the Skill Tiles, this random selection of Weak Point tokens increases replayability and gives players the means to create new variations for each boss in each difference adventure. The Weak Point token is used to reveal the enemy’s weakness, as long as no tokens have been discovered the boss will sleep peacefully. Over the course of their adventures, heroes will be able to earn Boss Hint tokens, and then use them to better prepare themselves before combat. Too bad that you don’t always come with all the tokens you need to kill the enemy, you will therefore have to waste time during the fight to try to recover them, greatly increasing the degree of challenge.

When a Weak point is revealed, it will show the exact sequence needed to weaken the boss. The whole random setup will make your games and play sessions always different and certainly always fun. Once the correct sequence of hits has been made, we will be able to remove the associated Skill tile and change our opponent’s shape. Now is the time to take it down, be quick though, things could soon change.