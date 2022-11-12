The border agent Gabriel Ducoing got angry, pushed him against the wall and kicked him several times in the lower part of the legs, so that he spread them wide. One of those blows broke the metal screw that held the right ankle of Anastasio Hernández Rojas, a 42-year-old Mexican who was arrested on May 28, 2010, when he was trying to cross the border to reach San Diego, California. There he lived with his wife and his five children for 27 years. Hernandez’s pain and limp after that kick — the first of many — would not go away until his death four days later, while he was still in US Border Patrol custody.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has begun a process in San Diego that will judge, for the first time in its history, the Border Patrol for its history of violence against migrants who try to cross to the other side of the Rio Grande. The trial pits María de Jesús Puga Moran, wife of Hernández Rojas, against the United States government, after national judges did not charge the agents who beat, humiliated, and electrocuted Hernández to death. The judicial errors committed will also be judged: no charges were filed against the agents involved and there were attempts to cover up the incident by the forces of public order, according to the documents presented to the Commission by the family’s lawyers.

“We cannot have peace, because without justice there is no peace,” says the widow, holding back tears during a telephone interview with EL PAÍS. She will also repeat this phrase during the audience, and every time it comes out of her mouth it sounds less like a sob and more like a desperate cry, the visible face of a family that has been devastated by Anastasio’s violent death. “His mother and his father died wanting justice for their son and my five children never recovered from their misfortune,” says De Jesús. “My 24-year-old son was going to turn 12 when his father was killed, and he was killed in life, he lives locked up and full of trauma, and at night he says he hears his father’s screams.”

The problem is that the IACHR can judge the United States, but cannot imprison or impose any of its sentences, because that country “has not ratified the convention,” explains Rosanna Altholz, the family’s lawyer. Therefore, the Commission can issue a verdict with recommendations on the pertinent actions, but it is left to the will of the US Government to carry out these actions. Anastasio’s family is seeking three outcomes: a public apology, the reopening of the investigation, and reforms to current policies “to end systemic abuse.”

“The United States has always maintained that its institutions are sufficient to protect its citizens, but we have already seen that this is not possible,” says Altholz. Border Patrol abuses are well documented by organizations like Human Right Watch. “Migrants and asylum seekers who enter Mexico through the southern border face abuse” when entering the United States, says the report of this institution, such as the use of rubber bullets to repel Venezuelans who try to cross or the mistreatment that have exercised the Haitians who arrived last July. Since 2010, Customs and Border Protection agents have killed nearly 50 unarmed migrants and U.S. citizens at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the UC Berkeley law group representing the family of Anastasia in this case.

Anastasio Hernandez Rojas. ALLIANCE SAN DIEGO

Hernández, who was 42 years old at the time, was arrested on May 10, 2010 in San Diego, where he lived with his wife and five children, allegedly for stealing from a supermarket. Two weeks later he was expelled from the United States because he lacked the documents to remain in the country legally. On May 28, he tried to return to his family, but they stopped him when he was crossing the border and took him to a jail in Tijuana. There, agent Gabriel Ducoing ordered him to throw away the bottle of water he was carrying. Hernandez opened the bottle and dumped the water in the trash. Ducoing got angry and that’s when he pushed the detainee to the wall and kicked his ankles to spread his legs, handcuffed him and locked him in a cell.

Hours later he was transferred to Whiskey 2, the area where people are taken before they are deported. The agents removed Hernández’s handcuffs and here the testimonies of the policemen differ, as well as those of the civilians who witnessed the scene and who began to videotape the excesses of the policemen. What is certain is that Anastasio was limping and had no capacity to harm anyone, but the police say that Anastasio became violent and tried to hit the policemen, who took out their iron batons and began to beat the detainee, who he fell to the ground and was handcuffed again.

“Immobilized on the floor, Anastasio yelled for help in Spanish,” says the document based on the videos and the testimonies of the Border Patrol. The agents tried to put Anastasio in a vehicle, but the detainee refused, so they threw him back to the ground and, according to witnesses, one of the agents put a knee on Hernández’s neck and another on his back. . Meanwhile, the rest of the uniformed men kicked him in the body and head. At this time there were already at least 15 police officers surrounding the detainee.

One of the agents interpreted that Anastasio was still resisting, fired his Taser X26 at him and administered several shocks. Then they handcuffed his ankles, took off his pants and continued beating him, with the knee on his neck again, until Anastasio stopped moving. According to the autopsies carried out by forensic doctors, Anastasio went into cardiac arrest and for eight minutes he stopped receiving oxygen to the brain. In addition, they certified injuries to “the jaw, forehead, lips, abdomen, hands and lower legs.” He died days later, in what was described by the two coroners who analyzed the body as “homicide.”

Twelve years after her husband’s death, María de Jesús is still looking for the same thing: “That they ask for forgiveness, that the United States Government ask for forgiveness and that something be done, because we don’t want more families like mine. Did they ever wonder if she might have a family waiting for her at home?

“Have you found any answers after all this time?”

-I have not found answers, only more cases of other families who have gone through the same thing. Hopefully with this trial there will be a change.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country