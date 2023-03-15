Anastasio case, Mussolini’s niece: “He didn’t kill anyone”

Keep making the case for Claudius AnastasiusThe manager from the public administration wanted by the premier Melons and forced to resign for the mail in which he quoted a speech by Mussolinithe one relating to the claim of the Matteotti murder. To take his defense is who have known him for a lifetimeright there Duke’s family. It was Mussolini’s niece who introduced the manager to the Brothers of Italy. “Claudius – explains Rachele, the Duce’s niece to Repubblica – it is Friend mine and mine family. She dated my father, Romano Mussolini, what if she even took him to concerts. He was also a friend of my aunt Edda Mussolini and uncle Vittorio. The email was an unforgivable mistake. He had thrown himself into this adventure giving all of himself, out of his own pocket. I know that the company hadn’t started yet, and that He was working to free title“.

Rachel Mussolini can not explain the reason for that gesture, but on the political position of Anastasius reveals: “It’s not fascist, Absolutely not. He doesn’t do politics – the Duce’s niece continues in Repubblica – he is an open person openminded. I carry a heavy surname so I always keep a low profile. Claudio called me after his resignation and explained about Not have accomplished there gravity of the thing, he told me they were private communications. I replied: you certainly don’t lack dialectics, you didn’t need to quote someone”. Rachele has already forgiven him: “Claudio he didn’t kill anyone. You are not appropriate Of public money“.

