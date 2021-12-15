Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), elected as minister of the Federal Court of Auditors this Tuesday, 14, will take over the processes inherited from minister Raimundo Carreiro, who is leaving the Court to take over the Brazilian embassy in Portugal. For the 2021-2022 biennium, Carreiro was responsible for reporting processes from the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Presidency of the Republic. The themes will be assumed by Anastasia.

The departure of Carreiro – who would only retire in 2023 – was articulated by the government, which wanted to have one more ally in court. The Palácio do Planalto has little dialogue in the Court. President Jair Bolsonaro has tried more than once to bring the ministers together to make a rapprochement, but he has not succeeded.

The position of TCU minister has always been coveted because it is for life and has a great influence on the political world. In practice, the Court of Auditors is a kind of accounting advisor to Congress. The court was responsible, for example, for the opinion of the fiscal pedaling that supported the impeachment request of then president Dilma Rousseff (PT). The rapporteur of the process in the Senate was Anastasia.

The new TCU minister entered electoral politics in 2006, when he won the election for deputy governor of Minas Gerais on the ticket headed by Aécio Neves (PSDB). He commanded the government from 2010 to 2014 and was later elected to the Senate. In 2018, he tried to return to government, but lost in the second round.

