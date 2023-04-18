Ballerina Anastasia Volochkova called the qualities that are mandatory for an ideal chosen one in an interview Teleprogramma.pro. She reported on her increased demands on men.

“I can say that sexual energy is bubbling out of me! And many can not forgive me for this. But not every man can be next to me, ”said the ballerina. According to Volochkova, the applicant for her heart must have more energy and fortitude than hers.

The star said that now in her life there is no “reliable shoulder”. She suggested that a potential chosen one may be afraid to meet her, as men “do not like strong women.”

Earlier, Volochkova appreciated the benefits of her branded twine for sexual life. She noted that her flexibility “envy the women.”