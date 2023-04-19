Russian Thai boxing champion Anastasia Yankova, known as the Russian Valkyrie, admitted that the threats of her future rival from Turkey Syudenyur Bostanzhi, with whom they will fight according to the rules of kickboxing, “touch her a little”. In an interview with Izvestia on April 19, the athlete said that it was great to say something impartial about an opponent before a fight.

“This is cool! In fact, I like it when before the fight people are not afraid to say something not quite nice, somewhere to kindle a little, somewhere to add hype. This is cool. We live in a time when without it is very difficult and almost impossible, I guess. Therefore, well done, that she is not afraid to express, maybe her opinion, or maybe just try to bring me to some emotions. This is also part of our work, it’s just that everyone does it differently, ”said Yankova.

To the statements of the 18-year-old Turkish woman that she did not expect anything special from the Russian Valkyrie in the ring, the Russian woman was touched and clarified that the Turkish athlete had not yet met with rivals like her.

“I think something like this: girl, baby, well done, you are on the gas – it’s great, it’s brave, but you’ve never met rivals like me,” she said.

Yankova continued that Bostanji is young, performs constantly and has been gaining experience over the past few years, she became the champion of Turkey eight times, won the titles of European and world champions. This makes her respect as an athlete.

“Personally, I think she is young and emotional, she is on fire, but she still makes her assumptions not out of confidence, but because she is on fire and worries,” the Russian Valkyrie suggested.

She added that, despite the predominance of MMA in training, kickboxing is her base, what she started with, what she loves and feels confident in, so there is no need to fear for the outcome of the fight.

The return of Anastasia Yankova to the ring is one of the main events in women’s mixed martial arts. Five years ago, she took a break from her sports career, became a successful model and TV presenter. However, the sport did not cease to remind of itself, she really missed professional sports, the concentration and composure of training, which makes life feel sharper, she described her feelings.

On April 14, 32-year-old Russian Thai boxing champion Anastasia Yankova spoke about her return to the ring after a five-year break. The athlete noted that she had studied the past fights of her opponent well and was completely ready for work.

The duel between Yankova and Bostanzhi will take place at the kickboxing tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club on April 21 at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow.

The main fight of the evening will be the rematch between Alexander Shlemenko and Yasubey Enomoto.