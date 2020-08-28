Russian fashion model and rapper Timati’s partner Anastasia Reshetova posted a photo of her vacation on a luxury blue yacht. The frame appeared in her Instagram-account.

The picture shows a 24-year-old girl in a white summer dress with bare shoulders against the background of the sea, sideways to the camera. According to information Telegramchannel of Forbes journalist Yaroslav Babushkina, the model spent time on the boat of the Russian billionaire and former State Duma deputy Andrei Skoch.

“This is the first time I will return from a long vacation without an intense tan. There was no time for passive reclining by the pool. Summer 2020 [года] smoothed out the bad impression of this year as much as possible. Let this trend continue, ”Reshetova signed the post, which received 62 thousand likes.

The cost of the Dutch-made vessel, on which the celebrity rested, is $ 150 million. The boat is 99 meters long and can accommodate 12 passengers and 36 crew members. It is noted that in 2014 she was recognized as a superyacht.

Earlier in August, his fiancée, model Georgina Rodriguez, was photographed aboard the luxury yacht of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The 26-year-old girl was caught by the paparazzi in a black bikini. It is known that the couple spends time on the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez on a boat worth six million euros (about 460 million rubles).