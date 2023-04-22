Anastasia – Once Upon a Time: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Anastasia – Once Upon a Time, 2020 film directed by Blake Harris with Emily Carey, Brandon Routh, Donna Murphy, Amiah Miller, Shanna Collins, Kendall is broadcast tonight, Saturday 22 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Vertes, Claire Crosby, Jo Koy and Sadie Heim. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Escaped from a great danger thanks to a magical portal, the young princess Anastasia wants to save her family remained in Russia at the beginning of the twentieth century. Plunged into the United States of the 1980s, she will have to learn to navigate a world unknown to her thanks to the support of a new friend.

Anastasia – Once Upon a Time: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Anastasia: Once Upon a Time, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Emily Carey as Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna

Amiah MillerMegan

Brandon Routh: Tsar Nicholas II of all Russia

Aliyah Moulden: Bliss

Armando Gutiérrez as Grigori Rasputin

Kendall VertesBeatrice

Donna Murphy: Yara the Enchantress

Jo KoyVladimir Lenin

Lee Tae-ri: Prince Lee

Haley Swindal as Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna

Streaming and TV

Where to see Anastasia: Once Upon a Time on live TV and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.