Thanks to the fact that the Russian model Anastasia Kvitko is possessed of charming curves, her content on Instagram seems like a constant calendar and magazine coveronly posting the best content that you can present when posing in front of a camera.

Like any other celebrity, model and influencer with curves or a slim figure, Kvitko maintains her perfect silhouette thanks to her training in the gym, despite the fact that she has rarely shared this type of content, her routines are quickly noticed.

Among its more than a thousand posts on instagram We always find an image that immediately reminds us that her curves are perfect for any cover and even a calendar, a couple of years ago she launched one, surely her fans are waiting for a new one.

Curiously, it is in his stories that he shares the most content, of course, this is deleted 24 hours after its publication, it is where Anastasiya Kvitko publishes more continuously.

Anastasia Kvitko poses daring as on the cover of a magazine | Instagram @anastasiya_kvitko

As for his feed, he makes it a little more withdrawn, although he does not let a week pass between publication and publication.

Precisely in her stories we see her posing in the most perfect, attractive and unexpected way possible, since she is sitting on a sofa with an extremely daring outfit, the interesting thing is that Anastasia is not turning towards the camera, which leaves us with a certain mystery .

The flirtatious photo of the model It will surely be published in a couple of days on his feed, we have noticed that this is how Kvitko operates, perhaps seeing the reactions of his fans when uploading a story is how he decides what to publish and what not.

To date, to this beautiful curvy model She is followed by more than 12.4 million followers, a number that seems to have remained constant in recent months.

Very little information about Kvitko’s personal life is known on the Internet, something that his fans would like to know a little more about is his recreational activities, in addition to sharing some of his trips, it would be something interesting for his followers.

With 28 years of age, Anastasia Kvitko has become a Russian celebrity, it could be said that the same thing happens with Irina Baeva who has succeeded in Mexico, thanks to Mexican soap operas.