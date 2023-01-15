TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva starred in the pool in a wet top without underwear

Russian TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva starred in a revealing outfit without underwear. Pictures posted on her Instagram pagesocial network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned).

The 31-year-old celebrity shared a series of photos of her posing in the pool in a wet white top. At the same time, the posted frames show that the TV star refused underwear and makeup. The image of Ivleeva was complemented by green swimming trunks and small hoop earrings, and she used a crab hairpin for her hair.

The publication of the presenter gained more than 380 thousand likes and delighted her subscribers. Fans began to compliment the appearance of the actress in the comments under the post. “Fire”, “Sexy”, “I burned out from you”, “I covered up the interesting part!”, “Pretty Woman,” the fans said.

In November 2022, Ivleeva came to the premiere of the series “Monastery”, in which she played one of the main roles, in a frank manner. The actress attended an event held in Moscow in the company of her mother Natalia Nikitina. Photographers captured a celebrity in a classic jacket on a naked body and black trousers.