TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva shared a picture in a candid manner. The corresponding story (currently deleted) appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 32-year-old celebrity showed off her figure by starring in a mirror in a brown swimsuit. In the posted frame, the TV star covers her face with a phone, while her hair is loose. Of the accessories on the influencer was a cross on a string. Her beige mini dress hung in the background.

Ivleeva posted the mentioned photo in the story, so the fans did not have the opportunity to comment on it.

In April, Ivleeva showed in the photo the appearance and outfits of 12 years ago. The celebrity shared pictures of the time she worked as a hostess at the Laque club in St. Petersburg.