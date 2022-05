“No, no, no,” Nikolai cried out at the age of 9, as a youth care worker carried him out of the house. Behind him came two women holding on to his twin sister. “I want mommy,” Anastasia cried totally over her head. But she didn’t stay there. Their voices blared across the street in Culemborg, cries went through the marrow and bone. And the out-of-home placement was carried out, under the watchful eye of officers.