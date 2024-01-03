Anas, not just contracts. Free tickets to the theatre, hotels and dinners are popping up. The documents of the investigation

The case Verdini and the corruption investigation involving, among others, the former senator Denis and the son Thomas, continues to hold sway. In the prosecutor's office file Romein addition to the interceptions regarding the Anas procurement and the alleged irregularities, some also appear free tickets for the first of Stairs. Who knows – we read in Repubblica – what Tommaso Verdini was thinking when in December 2021 he looked out from the structures of the Milanese theater for the “premiere”, showing off the company of the undersecretary of the Mef Federico Brakes. Because this is what Fabio Pileri, Tommaso and Denis Verdini fed on. Of relationships to show, boast about and, in their own way, use. AND the Inver strategy, the Verdini consultancy firm, now at the center of investigations by the Rome prosecutor's office. We are in the era of Mario's government DragonsDecember 2021. And a few days before a meeting between Freni and Petruzzelli, Tommaso Verdini he comes intercepted: “He took action to find some for Federico Freni premiere tickets of the Scala theater in Milan which was held there evening of December 7, 2021.

“Furthermore, Verdini – continues Repubblica – did his utmost to find hotel accommodation and to book dinner“, we read in the documents. He would have found the places at La Scala through a third person. And then, the financiers say, he would have booked three rooms at the Hotel De La Ville. Brakes” he was enthusiastic, he hasn't stopped thanking us, he wants to buy us dinner”, says Verdini on the phone. “Of course, I remember perfectly. Tommaso Verdini was a guest in a six-seater stage reserved by a friend of his. They were there two places left vacant and knowing my passion for opera he asked me if I wanted to join together with the other guests. Obviously I paid with my card much credit the hotel how much the dinner in which several people participated”, explains Freni now. The undersecretary he does not deny knowing Verdiniexplaining however that he had not “never received inappropriate proposals“.

