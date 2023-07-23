The fire risk awareness campaign by Anas, the company of the Infrastructure Pole of the FS Italiane Group, got underway this weekend. In what is considered one of the “hottest” weekends in terms of traffic, the company wanted to start, for the second consecutive year, the action to raise awareness of the risk caused by butts and lit cigarettes that are thrown out of the car window. In fact, due to these behaviors, in these periods of drought and high temperatures, fires often occur near highways due to behaviors that are expressly prohibited and sanctioned by the Highway Code and the Penal Code (art. 674, “dangerous throwing of things”).

The Anas campaign for 2023

The 2023 campaign has the motto “The road is not an ashtray. Respect the environment, save your trip”. An unextinguished butt, dropped on the street, puts the physical safety of people and animals at risk, causing the destruction of the plant environment, real estate and interruptions to the road system. To reach users along Anas roads, the message “Pericolo Incendi. Don’t throw away cigarettes” is transmitted on the PMV-Variable Message Panels present on the network.

The fire risk

“The safety of those traveling and the protection of the forest heritage – said the CEO of Anas, Aldo Isi – they inevitably pass through the good conduct of those who travel our roads. So again this year Anas is heavily involved in the awareness campaign for the prevention of fires which, in most cases, are the result of a series of incorrect and unresponsible behaviors, which endanger not only the habitat but also the very life of those who travel. I take this opportunity to thank the National Fire Brigade for the activity carried out every day to protect the citizens and infrastructures of our country”.

The recommendations

Anas wanted to underline once again the recommendations of the Civil Protection on what can be done to deal with this phenomenon: do not throw away cigarette butts or matches that are still lit; do not abandon waste: they are a dangerous fuel; do not park on dry grass: a hot muffler can cause a fire. In the event that a fire is sighted, it is essential to call 115 (Corpo Nazionale dei Vigi del Fuoco) or the emergency number 112 or 1515.