Sana Khan is enjoying marriage life these days with husband Anas Syed. The two often share pictures of each other. Now Anas Syed has shared an unseen photo of Nikah. Along with this, he has also written a cute message for wife Sana Khan.

Anas has posted this picture on Instagram account. In the photo, Sana Khan is seen in a red couple. At the same time, Anas is seen in white kurta-pajama. Both are seen walking together. However, both of them are not facing the camera. Anas wrote in the caption, “The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you but she is the one who brings you closer to heaven. Allah decided to do a lot of deeds. ”

Anas reacted to Sana Khan leaving the film industry

After the marriage of Sana Khan, news came that husband Anas had asked her to leave the film industry. Some time ago, Anas clarified his stand on this. Speaking to The Times of India, Anas said, “Sana always wanted to distance herself from this industry. I wanted to give them some time, but she had probably made up her mind to leave this industry. Rather I was shocked by this decision of Sanaa herself. ”

“I prayed to Allah that Sana Khan be mine and let us both marry.” They listened to my prayers. I don’t think I would have been so happy after marrying someone else. I always wanted a girl who would complete me. People still ask me the question how I married a actress, but these are people of small thinking.