Anas/MIT Program Contract, Salvini: “Six billion more than the previous one”

Yesterday we received the green light from Cipess (Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development) for the Mit/Anas 2021-2025 program contract worth 44 billion euros. Among other measures, the Cipess approved the construction of the Lombardy piedmont motorway with the agreement of all the competent ministers and on the cohesion policy front, numerous POCs (Complementary Operational Programmes) were approved, in particular of the Lazio, Marche, Piedmont and Tuscany. The approval of the plan by Cipess represents an important injection of liquidity for Anas (Italian FS group companies).

European investments include 870 million in Lazio, 403 million in Piedmont, 170 million in Marche and around 150 million in Tuscany. These investments concern the competitiveness of businesses, support for start-ups, securing the territory, promoting employment and fighting poverty. For the Abruzzo earthquake, 9.2 million were allocated for 2024.

The 2021 – 2025 Mit/Anas Spa program contract was presented by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. As per practice, the Cipess session was chaired by the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, who was also attended by the undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council with delegation to the Cipess, Alessandro Morelli. Minister Salvini then illustrated the program contract in a press conference at Palazzo Chigi together with Morelli and the CEO of Anas Aldo Isi.“

This is 6 billion more in financing than the previous contract which goes towards new works, scheduled maintenance and technological innovation. New works are fundamental but so are ordinary and extraordinary maintenance. Data for the two-year period 2021 – 2023 indicate investments in scheduled maintenance at 4 billion euros. Every Italian region has at least one intervention of interest and expectation, ranging from the Demonte variant in Piedmont, to section A of the Vigevano – Malpensa in Lombardy, the Statale 12 of Verona, rather than in Emilia – Romagna the 200 million for the Statale 45 of Val Trebbia, the Lucca ring road in Tuscany, the three Umbrian valleys and the Perugia hub which will be the subject of a forthcoming Cipess which is a fundamental hub for that extraordinary land, then there is the intervention on the Marche, there is the Salaria in Lazio with interventions on the Grande Raccordo Anulare, there is the Teramo mare in Abruzzo, there are viaducts in Molise, there are Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, I heard the mayor of Maratea with the CEO who he hears it weekly for the recommissioning of State Road 18 after the landslide, in Calabria there is the fifth lot of the Serre crossroads and above all there are the three billion euros for the 106 in the stretch between Sibari and Catanzaro, then there are others interventions on the Sicilian roads and then the Sardinian ones, I mention the 150 million euros for the Statale 131 Carlo Felice, then there are other investments in technological innovation and others in planning, I quote from memory because I met the mayors of the area, in Veneto the planning of the Transpolesana and Romea connection and the new Ravenna – Mestre connection.

As far as Lombardy and Veneto are concerned, there are also Olympic infrastructures, therefore the variants of Cortina and Longarone in Veneto and the Edolo variant as regards Lombardy rather than the Ostiglia Bridge. In short, they are 6 billion the result of a long work that makes us proud above all of that extraordinary machine that is Anas which responds in a punctual and efficient, rapid and concrete manner to the thousand requests of the territory from Lovere to Maratea passing through the hydrogeological instability in Emilia Romagna. We aim for 2024 to be a year to remember especially for public works and therefore also the jobs created as a result.”

The CEO of Anas, Aldo Isi, declared in the press conference at Palazzo Chigi: “We have come from two important years, we have done a lot in terms of investments, tenders, planning, and clearly this document is the prospective response for what will be the future which sees us very busy both on the part of new works and on investments to improve the infrastructures to give an answer to the country, both on the part of scheduled maintenance and for us it is certainly fundamental. Anas has a heritage of 32,000 km of roads and 20,000 bridges so you understand that the effort is daily and with 7,700 people we try to give quick answers and this is the fundamental tool to resume a journey, a path that will obviously see answers in the coming months important.”