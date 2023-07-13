London (AFP)

Tunisian Anas Jaber, the “sixth seed”, took revenge on Elena Rybakina, the “third”, and stripped her of the English Wimbledon title, the third of the four major tennis tournaments, by defeating her 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

And unlike what happened last season, when Jaber lost the final of the English championship to Rybakina in three sets, the roles reversed this year, and the victory went to the Tunisian, who reached the round of four for the third time in the major tournament, in order to face the Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, the second seed, and the winner of the American Madison. Keys.

Jaber said, “I am very happy with my performance. There were a lot of feelings, especially in the face of a player who serves very well. I am happy that I did everything. I screamed, got angry, then calmed down and focused. I hope that I can control my feelings in this way.” The next two matches, “the semi-finals, and then the final, if you reach it.”

After this victory, which was achieved in an hour and 53 minutes, Jaber will face another difficult confrontation against Sabalenka, who is superior to the Tunisian, in terms of direct confrontations, with three victories against one defeat, in their first meeting in 2020 in the third round of the Roland Garros Championship.

In turn, Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, reached the semi-finals for the second time in her career, by defeating Keys 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka is in the semi-finals of a major championship for the sixth time in her career, noting that she succeeded once in reaching the final when she won the Australian Open title at the beginning of the year.

And for men, Alcaras continued his best career in the English championship, after he succeeded in qualifying for the semi-finals by defeating Dane Holger Rone VI in three sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes, in the first meeting between two players under 21 years old in a quarter. The final of the English Championship during the professional era «since 1968».

Alcaras thus became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals of the tournament since the Serbian Novak Djokovic in 2007, “also 20 years old, but he was 17 days younger than the Spaniard.”

Similar to Medvedev, who did not previously go beyond the fourth round, reaching the round of four is considered the best result for Alcaras, after his career ended at the second and fourth rounds in the past two years.

The Spaniard, crowned champion of Flushing Meadows last year, succeeding Medvedev, who missed the tournament to prevent the Russians and Belarus from participating, is in the semi-finals for the second time in a row in major tournaments, hoping that the scene of Roland Garros when he lost to Djokovic will not be repeated.

And now Alcaras is waiting for a heated confrontation with Medvedev, who eliminated the Spaniard from the second round of the English Championship in 2021, before Alcaras returns his consideration to the final of the Indian Wells 1,000-point Masters tournament this year.

Thus, the Russian is entering the semi-finals for the sixth time in major tournaments, one of which won one of its titles once in 2021 in the American Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final also in 2019 and the semi-finals a year later.